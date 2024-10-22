Reliance-Disney Agree Not To Bundle Ad Slots For IPL, ICC, And BCCI; Gets CCI Approval

The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday has approved the merger of Reliance Industries Ltd. with Disney after modifications in the deal. One of the conditions includes no budling of TV ad slot sales for IPL, ICC and BCCI cricketing rights till the end of existing rights.

The parties will also sell seven TV channels, including Hungama and Super Hungama, according to the 48-page detailer order by CCI.

"The parties will not bundle together OTT ad slot sales for all three cricketing rights available with the parties, i.e., IPL, ICC and BCCI, for the balance tenure of the existing rights," the 48-page order said.

The parties have committed to not raising advertisement rates to an unreasonable level on their TV and streaming platforms for ICC and IPL events while they hold the current rights.

The CCI on Aug. 28 approved Reliance Industries' Rs 70,000 crore merger of Viacom18 Media Pvt., Digital18 Media Ltd., Star India Pvt. and Star Television Productions Ltd. Post the merger, Star India will become a joint venture, held by Reliance Industries, Viacom18 and existing TWDC subsidiaries.