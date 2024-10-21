Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 21

In the US, while Dow Jones rose 0.09% to close at 43,2275.91, the S&P 500 ended 0.40% up at 5,864.67, and Nasdaq Composite was up 0.15% at 19,884.81.

Brent crude was trading 1.87% lower at $73.06 a barrel. Gold spot rose 1.07% to $2,721.46 an ounce.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex snapped a three-session losing streak on Friday, tracking a rise in the shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.

The Nifty 50 ended 104.20 points, or 0.42%, higher at 24,854.05, and the Sensex ended 218.14 points, or 0.27%, higher at 81,224.75.

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 15th consecutive session on Friday. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,485.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 5,214.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency recorded a fresh closing low against the US dollar on Friday. The domestic currency closed flat at 84.0737 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.