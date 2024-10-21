Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 21
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
In the US, while Dow Jones rose 0.09% to close at 43,2275.91, the S&P 500 ended 0.40% up at 5,864.67, and Nasdaq Composite was up 0.15% at 19,884.81.
Brent crude was trading 1.87% lower at $73.06 a barrel. Gold spot rose 1.07% to $2,721.46 an ounce.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex snapped a three-session losing streak on Friday, tracking a rise in the shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.
The Nifty 50 ended 104.20 points, or 0.42%, higher at 24,854.05, and the Sensex ended 218.14 points, or 0.27%, higher at 81,224.75.
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 15th consecutive session on Friday. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,485.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 5,214.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency recorded a fresh closing low against the US dollar on Friday. The domestic currency closed flat at 84.0737 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Tata Consumer Products Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.9% to Rs 4,214.45 crore versus Rs 3,733.78 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,340 crore).
Ebitda up 17% at Rs 626.29 crore versus Rs 537.09 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 626 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded to 14.9% compared to 14.4% (Bloomberg estimate 14.4%).
Net profit up 0.9% at Rs 367.21 crore versus profit of Rs 363.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 343 crore).
L&T Finance Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 18% 2,178 crores versus 1,843 crore.
Total Income up 15.6% at Rs 4,020 crore versus Rs 3,476 crore.
Net profit up 18.6% at Rs 689 crore versus Rs 581 crore.
Jio Financial Services Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income up 14.1% at Rs 694 crore versus Rs 608 crore.
Net Profit up 3.1% at Rs 689 crore versus Rs 668 crore.
ICICI Lombard Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Net premium income 16.7% up at Rs 5,026 crore versus Rs 4,306 crore.
Net profit 20.2% up at Rs 694 crore versus Rs 577 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 680 crore).
Jindal Saw Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.92% to Rs 5,571 crore versus Rs 5,466 crore (Bloomberg estimate 5,718 crore).
Ebitda up 13.68% to Rs 914 crore versus Rs 804 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 848 crore).
Ebitda margin up 169 bps to 16.4% versus 14.7% (Bloomberg estimate 14.8%).
Net profit up 33.42% to Rs 475 crore versus Rs 356 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 417 crore).
Tejas Networks Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 2,811 crore vs Rs 396 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 535 crore vs Rs 12.9 crore.
Margin at 19% vs 3.3%.
Net profit of Rs 275 crore vs loss of Rs 12.6 crore.
Oberoi Realty Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.46% to Rs 1320 crore versus Rs 1217 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,292 crore).
Ebitda up 27.78% to Rs 814 crore versus Rs 637 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 707 crore).
Ebitda margin up 932 bps to 61.66% versus 52.34% (Bloomberg estimate 54.70%).
Net profit up 28.88% to Rs 589 crore versus Rs 457 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 520 crore).
Declared second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.
Mastek Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 6.7% at Rs 867 crore versus Rs 813 crore.
EBIT up 18.7% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
Margin at 14.2% versus 12.8%.
Net profit up 80% at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 71.5 crore.
Kesoram Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2% at Rs 58.7 crore vs Rs 60 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 11.4 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 16.4 crore.
Net loss of Rs 70 crore vs loss of Rs 58.7 crore.
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.01% to Rs 24,968 crore versus Rs 19,353 crore.
Ebitda loss to Rs 474 crore versus profit of Rs 2,137 crore.
Net loss to Rs 1,055 crore versus profit of Rs 1,597 crore.
Ganesh Housing Corp Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 45.53% to Rs 237.22 crore versus Rs 163 crore.
Ebitda up 67.26% to Rs 202.56 crore versus Rs 121.1 crore.
Ebitda margin up 1109 bps to 85.38% versus 74.29%.
Net profit up 83.72% to Rs 158 crore versus Rs 86 crore.
Earnings in Focus
360 ONE WAM, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Aurionpro Solutions, Bajaj Housing Finance, Balu Forge Industries, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, City Union Bank, Cyient DLM, Gravita India, HFCL, Jana Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Maharashtra scooters, Rajratan Global Wire, Route Mobile, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Supreme Petrochem, Swaraj Engines, Ultratech Cement, Union Bank of India.
Stocks To Watch
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company signed a pact with Standard Chartered Bank in India to acquire its personal loan book. The bank will acquire Rs 4,100 crore of Standard Chartered Bank's personal loan book.
JM Financial: RBI has lifted the restrictions it imposed on the Company’s JM Financial Products unit. The company can now provide loans against shares and debentures.
Canara Bank: The Bank of Tanzania approved the sale of Canara Bank Tanzania's assets and liabilities to Exim Bank Tanzania and its eventual winding up.
JSW Steel: The company will acquire Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India jointly with Japan's JFE Steel Corporation. The company will acquire Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India through a 50:50 joint venture with JFE Steel and licensing/transfer of associated tech.
Wipro: The company acquired US-based Wipro Life Science Solutions as a step-down arm to explore new business opportunities in the life science segment.
Dodla Dairy: The company has acquired 35.23 acres of land at Itkal Village, Maharashtra. This land acquisition is a step towards setting up an integrated plant in Maharashtra.
Godrej Properties: The company acquired 3 acres of Land in Ahmedabad with an estimated booking value of Rs 1,300 crore.
Refex Renewables: The company’s unit Refex Green Power received a 100 MW Solar Project from NTPC for Rs 480 crore.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company received a contract worth Rs 491 crore for one acoustic research ship from the ministry of Defence.
Moil: The company signed a JV agreement with Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corp for exploration and mining activities in Madhya Pradesh.
IPO Offering
Waaree Energies: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Monday. The price band is set from Rs 1,427 to Rs 1,503 per share. The Rs 4,321.44-crore IPO is combination of fresh issue of 3,600 crore and rest offer for sale. The company raised Rs 92 crores from anchor investors.
Deepak Builders & Engineers India: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Monday. The price band is set from Rs 192 to Rs 203 per share. The Rs 260.04-crore IPO is combination of fresh issue of 217 crore and rest offer for sale. The company raised Rs 78 crores from anchor investors.
Block Deals
Zomato: Dharam Pal Aggarwal bought 10 lakh shares (0.01%) at Rs 259.5 apiece, while Trans Galactic Trading FZ sold 10 lakh shares (0.01%) at Rs 259.5 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Inox Wind: Ishares Global Clean Energy Ucits ETF bought 68.25 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 222.3 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Promoter Suneeta Reddy revoked a pledge for 80000 shares on Oct 17.
Trading Tweaks
Price band changes from 10% to 5%: Hindustan Rectifiers,
Ex/record dividend: JNK India.
Ex/record AGM: JNK India.
Moved in short term ASM: Diffusion Engineers, IFB Industries.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures up by 0.49% to 24,949 at a premium 95 points.
Nifty October futures open interest down by 2.06%.
Nifty Bank October futures up by 1.69% to 52,310 at a premium of 216 points.
Nifty Bank October futures open interest down 13.8%.
Nifty Options Oct. 24 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 26,000 and maximum put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options Oct. 23 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 62,000 and maximum put open interest at 51,500.
Securities in ban period: Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, GNFC, Granules, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, IEX, L&T Finance, National Aluminium, PNB, Sail, Tata Chemical.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee recorded a fresh closing low against the US dollar on Friday amid a continuing selloff in domestic stocks and is likely to remain in a tight range, according to analysts.
The domestic currency closed flat at Rs 84.0737 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data. The Indian unit closed at Rs 84.07 against the greenback on Thursday.