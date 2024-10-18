Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 18

US stocks opened lower on Monday in the last trading day of a month and a quarter that is set to close in green.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat but down 23 points to 42,289, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2% to 18,079.

The S&P 500 also declined 0.2% to 5,726.

Brent crude was trading 0.30% lower at $74 a barrel. Gold rose 0.53% to $2,688.09 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices extended losses for the third straight session to record their lowest closing in nearly two months on Thursday as some of the quarterly results of key companies failed to impress the market.

At close, Nifty fell 0.89% or 221.45 points, to 24749.8 and Sensex ended 0.6% or 494.75 points, lower at 81006.61.

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 14th consecutive session on Thursday. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 7,421.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 4,979.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 7 paise to close at 84.07 against the US dollar.