Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 17

Markets in Asia–Pacific rebounded Thursday as US benchmark Dow Jones Industrial average hit a fresh record. Traders assessed disappointing trade data from Japan.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 107.26 points, or 0.27% higher at 39,287.56 as of 06:23 a.m. The S&P ASX 200 and Kospi were trading 0.88% and 0.13% higher, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.79% higher at 43,077.70. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.47% and 0.28% higher, respectively.

The brent crude was trading 0.61% higher at $74.67 a barrel as of 06:34 a.m. The Bloomberg spot gold was trading at $2,677.34 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.12%, or 30.50 points lower at 25,039.50 as of 06:35 a.m.

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex extended their two-day losing streak on Wednesday, reflecting a broader sell-off across global markets. Most indices in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe fell sharply, influenced by overnight trading on Wall Street.

The Nifty 50 closed down 86.05 points, or 0.34%, at 24,971.30, while the Sensex fell by 318.76 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 81,501.36.

Foreign portfolio investors continued their selling streak in Indian equities for the 13th consecutive session on Wednesday, offloading stocks worth Rs 3,435.9 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors purchased stocks valued at Rs 2,256.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 4 paise, closing at 84.00 against the US dollar.