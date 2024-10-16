Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 16

Two of the three major US stock market indices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, bolstered by better-than-expected earnings reports from leading companies that sustained positive sentiment on Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 5,866.74, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.07% to 18,515.97.

In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.2% lower at 43,240.17.

Meanwhile, India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday, influenced by a decline in Reliance Industries Ltd., which reported disappointing profits for the September quarter. Reliance accounted for 37.36 points of the Nifty 50's overall 65-point drop.

The Nifty fell by 0.28% or 70.60 points to close at 25,057.35, while the Sensex dropped 0.19% or 152.93 points to finish at 81,820.12.

Overseas investors, known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 12th consecutive session on Tuesday, offloading stocks worth Rs 1,748.7 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 1,655 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 2 paise to close at 84.04 against the US dollar.