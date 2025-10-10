Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 10

The benchmark indices slightly underperformed in comparison to the broader market indices on Thursday. The Nifty 50 closed 0.54% higher at 25,181.80, while the Sensex closed 0.49% up at 82,172.10.

The foreign portfolio investors on Thursday stayed net buyers of Indian shares for the third day. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 1,308.16 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 864.36 crore.