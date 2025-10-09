Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap Up Start; Senco Gold, Escorts Cubota, Coal India In Focus

Oil retreated as traders focused on cooling tensions in the Middle East and higher US inventories, reports Bloomberg.

Brent fell below $66 a barrel after adding more than 1% on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $62.

Gold prices, on the other hand, fell from record low after peaking at an all-time high above $4,000 an ounce on Wednesday. This comes on the back of a torrid rally that’s left prices vulnerable to pullbacks amid signs that the precious metal is trading at overheated levels.

Bullion declined as much as 0.7% in early Asia trading on Thursday to around $4,015 an ounce, after closing 1.4% higher in the previous session, reports Bloomberg.