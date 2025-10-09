Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap Up Start; Senco Gold, Escorts Cubota, Coal India In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.18% higher above 25,100 early Thursday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose to 25,137.5 as of 6:34 a.m.
- Oldest First
What Brokerages Say: Eternal Price Target Hike
Eternal Ltd.'s share price received a boost from research firm Citi as the brokerage firm increased the price target to Rs 395 from Rs 320, while maintaining a 'buy' rating on the stock.
The 23% hike is driven primarily by the stellar growth momentum and strong market leadership of its Quick Commerce business—Blinkit.
Read the full story below
ALSO READ
Eternal Share Price: Zomato Parent Gets Price Target Hike From Citi, Blinkit Growth Expected To Double In FY26
Stock Market News Live: Commodity Check
Oil retreated as traders focused on cooling tensions in the Middle East and higher US inventories, reports Bloomberg.
Brent fell below $66 a barrel after adding more than 1% on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $62.
Gold prices, on the other hand, fell from record low after peaking at an all-time high above $4,000 an ounce on Wednesday. This comes on the back of a torrid rally that’s left prices vulnerable to pullbacks amid signs that the precious metal is trading at overheated levels.
Bullion declined as much as 0.7% in early Asia trading on Thursday to around $4,015 an ounce, after closing 1.4% higher in the previous session, reports Bloomberg.
Stock Market News Live: Asia Market Update
Asian shares rose after a renewed wave of buying in companies linked to the AI boom sent Wall Street benchmarks to new peaks.
An index of US-listed Chinese stocks gained 0.9% as investors prepared for the reopening of mainland Chinese markets after the Golden Week break.
Nikkei up 1.35%
S&P/ASX 200 up 0.38%
KOSPI up 2.7%
Shanghai CSI 300 up 0.46%
Stock Market News Live: Wall Street Recap
The US market remained resilient, driven by AI boom, with traders also parsing minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting that showed a willingness to lower interest rates further this year.
The S&P 500 Index was up 0.6%, notching its 33rd all-time high in 2025. The benchmark had snapped seven straight sessions of gains a day earlier when a drop in Oracle Corp. But the Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1.2% on Wednesday, with Oracle shares climbing 1.5% after sliding as much as 7.1% Tuesday, reports Bloomberg.
Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap Up Start
Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Indian equity markets. Here we bring you real-time updates, sharp analyst insights, top stock picks, and all the market-moving news you need. Stay tuned and stay ahead of the curve.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.18% higher above 25,100 early Thursday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose to 25,137.5 as of 6:34 a.m., indicating a positive start for the Indian markets.
The benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on Wednesday snapped their four-day streak of gains. The Nifty 50 closed 0.25% lower at 25,046.15, while the Sensex closed 0.19% lower at 81,773.66.