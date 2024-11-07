Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 7

Indian benchmark indices ended with over 1% gain on Wednesday, with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and overall technology stocks contributing to the benchmark indices' rally amid Donald Trump's victory in the US elections.

The Nifty 50 ended 270.75 points or 1.12%, higher at 24,484.05, and the Sensex closed 901.50 points or 1.13%, up at 80,378.13.

During the session, the Nifty rose as much as 1.34% to 24,537.60, and the Sensex jumped 1.38% to 80,569.73. In terms of intraday gain, the Nifty recorded the best session since Sept. 20, and Sensex since Oct. 28.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 28th consecutive session, while domestic institutional investors also stayed net buyers. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,445.6 crore and DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 4,889.3 crore, according to the provisional data from the NSE.