Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 6

India's benchmark stock indices recovered during the last two hours of trade on Tuesday, recording their best session since Sept. 20, supported by rising banking stocks, even as global market participants await the outcome of the US election.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.91%, or 217.95 points, higher at 24213.30, and Sensex ended 0.88%, or 694.39 points, higher at 79476.63. Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex fell as much as 0.6% each.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 27th consecutive session on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors also stayed net buyers.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,569.4 crore and DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 3,031 crore, according to the provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat against the US dollar at 84.109 on Tuesday.