Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov 5

The main US stock market indices were little changed at the opening bell as investors remained on the edge to see the impact of the presidential elections on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 opened nearly flat at 5,725.15, down by around three points as against Friday's close of 5,728.8. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid marginally by 0.1% to 18,220.43.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average shed fractionally to open 0.09% lower at 42,477.51.

Brent crude was trading 2.41% higher at $74.41 a barrel. Gold spot fell 0.06% to $2,734.90 an ounce.