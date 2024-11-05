Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov 5
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
The main US stock market indices were little changed at the opening bell as investors remained on the edge to see the impact of the presidential elections on Tuesday.
The S&P 500 opened nearly flat at 5,725.15, down by around three points as against Friday's close of 5,728.8. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid marginally by 0.1% to 18,220.43.
The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average shed fractionally to open 0.09% lower at 42,477.51.
Brent crude was trading 2.41% higher at $74.41 a barrel. Gold spot fell 0.06% to $2,734.90 an ounce.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex closed at their lowest levels in over a month on Monday, led by declines in Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.
The Nifty 50 settled 309.00 points, or 1.27%, lower at 23,995.35, and the Sensex fell 941.88 points, or 1.18%, to end at 78,782.24. The Nifty fell as much as 2.01% during the day to 23,816.15—a first since Aug. 6. The Sensex declined 1.87% during the day to 78,232—its first since Aug. 14.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 26th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a session of selling.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks with an approximate value of Rs 4,329.8 crore and the DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 2,936.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency closed flat against the US dollar at 84.11 on Monday.
Earnings In Focus
Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Berger Paints India, CCL Products (India), Ceigall India, Chemplast Sanmar, Datamatics Global Services, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, eClerx Services, GAIL (India), JK Tyre & Industries, KPR Mill, Manappuram Finance, Mankind Pharma, Max Healthcare Institute, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Muthoot Microfinance, Oil India, PB Fintech, Raymond Lifestyle, Saregama India, SJVN, Sundram Fasteners, Timken India, Titan, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Wonderla Holidays, are some of the prominent firms that will announce their results on Tuesday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Gland Pharma Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.33% at Rs 1,405 crore versus Rs 1373 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1422 crore).
Ebitda down 8.64% at Rs 296 crore versus Rs 324 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 285 crore).
Ebitda margin down 253 bps at 21.06% versus 23.59% (Bloomberg estimate 20%).
Net profit down 15.97% at Rs 163 crore versus Rs 194 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 163 crore).
Raymond Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 122.12% at Rs 1,044 crore versus Rs 470 crore.
Ebitda up 105.35% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 56 crore.
Ebitda margin down 89 bps at 11.01% versus 11.91%.
Net profit down 63.35% at Rs 59 crore versus Rs 161 crore.
ABB India Q3 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 5.16% at Rs 2,912 crore versus Rs 2,769 crore.
Ebitda up 23.29% at Rs 541 crore versus Rs 438.8 crore.
Ebitda margin up 273 bps at 18.57% versus 15.84%.
Net profit up 21.21% at Rs 440 crore versus Rs 363 crore.
IRCTC Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.25% at Rs 1,064 crore versus Rs 992 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 1125 crore).
Ebitda up 1.91% at Rs 373 crore versus Rs 366 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 392 crore).
Ebitda margin down 183 bps at 35.05% versus 36.89% (Bloomberg estimates 35%.
Net profit up 4.4% at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 295 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 317 crore).
Amara Raja Q2 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 11.56% at Rs 3136 crore versus Rs 2,811 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3351 crore).
Ebitda up 7.56% at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 410 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 458 crore).
Ebitda margin down 52 bps at 14.06% versus 14.58% (Bloomberg estimate 13.7%).
Net profit up 6.63% at Rs 241 crore versus Rs 226 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 265 crore).
Board approved increasing investment limit in arm ARACT to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 1,000 crore to set up gigafactories and plants.
Bata India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2% at Rs 837 crore versus Rs 819 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 840 crore).
Ebitda down 4% at Rs 175 crore versus Rs 182 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 180 crore).
Ebitda margin at 20.9% versus 22.2% (Bloomberg estimate 21.4%).
Net profit up 53% at Rs 52 crore versus Rs 34 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 59 crore).
JK Paper Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.0% to Rs 1,683 crore versus Rs 1,650 crore.
Ebitda down 35% to Rs 264 crore versus Rs 407 crore.
Margin at 15.7% versus 24.7%.
Net profit down 58% to Rs 129 crore versus Rs 306 crore.
KEC International Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.7% to Rs 5,113.31 crore versus Rs 4,499.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5094 crore).
Ebitda up 17% to Rs 320.24 crore versus Rs 274.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 338 crore).
Margin at 6.3% versus 6.1% ( Bloomberg estimate 6.6%).
Net profit up 53% to Rs 85.41 crore versus Rs 55.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 105 crore).
Tilaknagar Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.7% to Rs 374.85 crore versus Rs 354.39 crore.
Ebitda up 39% to Rs 65.98 crore versus Rs 47.43 crore.
Margin at 17.6% versus 13.4%.
Net profit up 57% to Rs 58.23 crore versus Rs 37.04 crore.
P&G Health Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 3% at Rs 313 crore versus Rs 305 crore.
Ebitda up 29% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 89 crore.
Ebitda margin at 36.4% versus 29.1%.
Net profit up 26% at Rs 82 crore versus Rs 66 crore.
NSE Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Profit up 57% at Rs 3,137 crore.
Total Income up 25% at Rs 5,023 crore,
Stocks To Watch
Deepak Builders: The company emerged as lowest bidder for construction project worth Rs 153 crore.
IPO Offering
Sagility India: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 28 to Rs 30 per share. The Rs 2,106-crore IPO issue entirely an offer for sale. The company raised Rs 945 crore from anchor investors.
Bulk deals
Afcons Infrastructure: Goldman Sachs Funds, Jupiter India Funds bought 25 lakh shares, Nomura Funds Ireland Plc Nomura Funds Ireland India Equity Fund bought 18.44 lakh shares and Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 31 lakh shares.
Block Deals
Trent: Dodona Holdings sold 12 lakh shares (0.33%) at Rs 6985 apiece, Siddhartha Yog bought 12 lakh shares (0.33%) at Rs 6985 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/dividend: Care Rating, Coal India, Sasken Technology, Dr Lal Path Labs.
Ex/stock split: Premier Poly (Face value split from Rs 5 to Re 1.
Moved in short term ASM: Usha Martin Education and Solutions.
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures down by 1.16% to 24,114 at a premium 119 points.
Nifty November futures open interest up by 5.13%.
Nifty Bank November futures down by 0.76% to 51,552 at a premium of 337 points.
Nifty Bank November futures open interest up 2.7%.
Nifty Options November 7 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 27,000 and maximum put open interest at 22,450.
Bank Nifty Options November 6 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 60,500 and maximum put open interest at 43,000.
Securities in ban period: Nil.
Money Market
The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise on Monday to close at a record low of 84.11 against the US dollar, continuing a downward trend. Earlier in the day, the rupee dipped to an all-time low of 84.12 before slightly recovering.
The local currency closed at 84.08 on Friday, but ongoing pressure from foreign institutional investors has pushed the rupee further down.