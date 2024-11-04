Gland Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Falls 16%, Meets Estimates
Gland Pharma reported a 16% drop in Q2 net profit to Rs 163.53 crore, meeting the estimated Rs 162.9 crore. Revenue increased by 2.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,405.83 crore.
Gland Pharma Ltd.'s consolidated net profit decreased 16% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 163.53 crore in the quarter-ended Sept. 30, 2024, as compared with Rs 194.08 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 162.9 crore.
Gland Pharma Q2 FY25 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 1,405.83 crore versus Rs 1,373.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,421.6 crore).
Ebitda down 8% to Rs 297.06 crore versus Rs 324.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 284.7crore).
Margin at 21.1% versus 23.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 20%).
Net profit down 16% to Rs 163.53 crore versus Rs 194.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 162.9 crore).
Shares of Gland Pharma closed 2.15% lower at Rs 1,610.90 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 1.27% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
It has risen 6.65% in the last 12 months and declined 16.30% on a year-to-date basis.
(This is a developing story).