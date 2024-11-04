Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 4

Most indices of the Asia pacific region rose in early trade on Monday, ahead of key events in US this week, including election outcome and the Federal Reserve's decision.

Japan's Nikkei will remain closed on account of a holiday. At 7:03 a.m., Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.2%, China's CSI 300 was 0.2% higher and South Korea's Kospi rose more than 1%.

In US on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.69% higher and the S&P 500 settled 0.41% higher. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.80% higher on Friday.

Brent crude was trading 1.6% higher at $74.27 a barrel at 7:04 a.m. and gold was up by 0.27% at $2,738.60 an ounce.

At 7:07 a.m. GIFT Nifty was flat at 24,310.00.