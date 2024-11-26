Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 26

Indices in the Asia-pacific region traded lower with Japan's Nikkei trading nearly 2% lower as of 7:07 a.m., while Australia's ASX 200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5% each. South Korea's Kospi fell by 0.7% while China's CSI 300 was down 0.2%.

This was despite their Wall Street peers Dow Jones and S&P 500 hitting new records. S&P 500 was up 0.30% and closed at 5,987.37, Dow Jones was up 0.99% to record its highest close of 44,736.57, and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27% to 19,054.84.

GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,295.00, down by 58.5 points or 0.2% at 7:11 a.m. Futures of Brent Crude fell 0.2% to $72.87 a barrel.

On Monday, Indian equity indices, including the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, gained nearly 4% over two sessions, recouping recent losses. Both the benchmarks recorded their highest closing since Nov. 6.

The Nifty closed 1.32% higher at 24,221.90, while the Sensex rose 1.25% to 80,109.85.