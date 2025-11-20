Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 20

The Nifty 50 closed up 142.60 points or 0.55% higher at 26,052.65, while the Sensex advanced 513.45 points or 0.61% to 85,186.47. The Nifty IT index led the sectoral gains, surging 2.97%.

Sectorally, Nifty IT rose 2.97% and Nifty PSU Banks close 1.16% higher and were the top gainers. In the broader markets, the Midcap index inched up 0.2%, but the Small-cap index declined by 0.4%.

Gift Nifty, meanwhile, is trading in the range of 26,150, trading with gains of up to 0.31%, thus indicating a positive start for the benchmark Nifty.