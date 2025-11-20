Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 20
Stocks in the news, corporate actions, big brokerage calls, IPO listings and many more for your pre-market guide.
The Nifty 50 closed up 142.60 points or 0.55% higher at 26,052.65, while the Sensex advanced 513.45 points or 0.61% to 85,186.47. The Nifty IT index led the sectoral gains, surging 2.97%.
Sectorally, Nifty IT rose 2.97% and Nifty PSU Banks close 1.16% higher and were the top gainers. In the broader markets, the Midcap index inched up 0.2%, but the Small-cap index declined by 0.4%.
Gift Nifty, meanwhile, is trading in the range of 26,150, trading with gains of up to 0.31%, thus indicating a positive start for the benchmark Nifty.
S&P 500 futures trade 1.15% higher
Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.77% higher
US Market Recap
Shares of the world’s largest tech companies rallied in late hours on speculation that Nvidia Corp.’s blockbuster outlook will help reignite Wall Street’s artificial intelligence-driven rally.
A roughly $390 billion exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1% after the close of regular trading, reports Bloomberg.
Asian Market Update
Asian shares advanced following Nvidia's earnings, with the Nikkei 225 surging 3.7% and South Korea’s Kospi — a poster child for the AI boom and one of this year’s top-performing markets — gaining 2.5%, as per Bloomberg.
Commodity Check
Oil held the biggest decline in a week after US fuel inventories rose, while investors monitor the fallout from sanctions on two major Russian producers that are scheduled to take effect on Friday.
West Texas Intermediate’s January contract traded above $59 a barrel after retreating more than 2% on Wednesday. Brent closed below $64, reports Bloomberg.
Gold continued to claw back losses after its recent drop, showing demand for the precious metal remains strong despite a risk-on mood in wider financial markets.
Bullion traded around $4,109 an ounce, having risen 0.3% in the previous session.
Key Events To Watch
The government will release eight core industries output data for October.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, alongwith business delegation will be on official visit to Israel Nov. 20-22.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is in India to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Stocks In News
NBCC: The company secures a Rs 2,966 crore order from Nagpur Metropolitan Authority to develop Naveen Nagpur.
Max Healthcare: The company doubled its on-site solar panel capacity in FY25 and used nearly 70,000 GJ of renewable energy across facilities, supported by limited competitive intensity and a strong deal pipeline.
Saregama India: The company’s arm Pocket Aces acquired 100% stake in Finnet Media.
NTPC Green: The company signed a pact with Singareni Collieries for developing renewable energy projects.
Varun Beverages: The company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Kenya.
Sammaan Capital : The company clarified that there are no open investigations pertaining to the allegations in the PIL against SCL with any investigative agencies.
Omax Autos: The Lucknow GST Department dropped a Rs 126 crore tax order issued on alleged suppression of facts and tax evasion.
BPCL: LIC sells a 2% stake in the company; LIC’s shareholding now stands at 6.7% versus 8.8% earlier.
CG Power: The company received an income tax assessment order of Rs 365 crore for AY 2018–19 and is in the process of filing an appeal.
Reliance Power: The board approved the formation of a Management Board comprising the CEO, key managerial personnel and business leaders.
IPO Listing
Fujiyama Power Systems: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Thursday. The issue price is set at Rs 228 per share. The public issue was subscribed to 2.14 times on day three. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (5.15 times), non-institutional investors (88%), retail investors (100%).
IPO Offering
Excelsoft Technologies: The public issue was subscribed to 1.45 times on day 1. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (1%), non-institutional investors (2.45 times), retail investors (1.85 times).
Bulk & Block Deals
Pidilite Industries: Pidichem bought & Mrudula Sushilkumar Parekh sold 1.7 lakh shares at Rs 1,490 per piece.
HDFC Bank: Bluepearl Map I Lp bought & Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se – Odi sold 1.53 lakh shares at Rs 992.45 apiece.
Reliance Industries: Bluepearl Map bought & Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se – ODI sold 3.98 lakh shares at Rs 1,519.40 apiece.
HDFC Bank Tops Kantar List Of Most Valuable Indian Brands, Nine Tata Group Entities Feature
Insider Trades
Surya Roshni: Promter Diwarkar Marketing acquired 93,000 shares, Cubitex Marketing acquired 1.47 lakh shares.
Paisalo Digital: Equilibrated Venture Cflow acquired 9.77 lakh shares.
Trading Tweaks
Shares going ex-dividend: Talbros Automotive (Interim Dividend - Re 0.20 Per Share), Natco Pharma (Interim Dividend - Rs 1.50), Container Corporation of India (Interim Dividend - Rs 2.60), and Sun TV Network (Interim Dividend - Rs 3.75).
Shares to exit anchor lock-in: Vikram Solar (3% equity), Shreeji Shipping Global (2%), Patel Retail (3%) and Gem Aromatics (4%).
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Fischer Medical, Gallantt Ispat, Transformers And Rectifiers V Marc India.
Dividend Stocks This Week: Page Industries Tops List With Highest Payout; IRCTC, Asian Paints In Focus
F&O Cues
Nifty Nov futures is up 0.50% to 26,078 at a premium of 26 points.
Nifty Nov futures open down by 4.63%
Nifty Options 25th Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,000.
Securities in ban period: SAIL, Sammaan Capital.
FPIs Invest Rs 7,833 Crore In India's Primary Market Amid IPO Frenzy: Equity Sell-Off Extends In Nov
Currency/Bond Check
Rupee closed 2 paise stronger at 88.59 against US Dollar.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond was flat at 6.53%