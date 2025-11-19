Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 19

TCS: The company is selected by the NHS Supply Chain to provide IT solutions for 5 years, including maintenance of core business systems.

Skipper: The company re-designates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as Chief Operating Officer.

Goel Construction: The company receives a Rs. 173 crore order from Aditya Birla Group for civil works at the Pali cement unit.

Nucleus Software Exports: The company reappoints Parag Bhise as CEO & Whole-Time Director for another 2 years.

CAMS: The company fixes December 5 as the record date for a 1:5 stock split.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure: The company wins a Rs 3.7 crore order from Eastern Railway to supply 4,172 knuckles for freight stock wagons.

Jindal Stainless: The company outlines a three-pronged investment plan of nearly Rs 5,700 crore and targets a dividend payout of up to 20% of PAT on a progressive basis.

Paisalo Digital: The company will meet on November 21 to consider raising funds through NCDs.

STL Networks: The company approves raising up to Rs 300 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.

HUL: The company appoints Bobby Parikh as Independent Director effective December 1 for five years & company’s demerger of its ice-cream business into Kwality Wall’s India becomes effective December 1; record date for 1:1 share issue is December 5.

Azad Engineering: The company signs an agreement with Canada-based Pratt & Whitney to manufacture aircraft engine components.

Oil India: The company expects oil production to remain steady at 3.5–3.6 MMT for FY25–26 and plans to operationalize raw material and finished product pipeline extensions on schedule, while NRL ramps capacity from 3 MMT to 9 MMT in phases.

MGL: The company appoints Ajay Sinha as Whole-Time Director, designated as Deputy Managing Director.

Vedanta: The company incorporates its new arm, Vedanta Finance IFSC, in Gujarat.

NSDL: The company receives a warning letter from SEBI for non-compliance with disclosure norms.

GR Infraprojects: The company secures a Rs. 262 crore construction tender in the Vadodara division from Western Railways and wins a tender for gauge conversion of a 38.9 km track along with associated works.

Sula Vineyards: The company receives a Rs 21.5 crore demand order from the Nashik tax authority due to unverified exporter shipping bills on the ICEGATE portal.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions: The company receives a Rs 33 crore assessment order from the Income Tax Department for AY 2021–22 and plans to file an appeal against the disallowances and additions.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power: The company signs an agreement to grant an unsecured loan of Rs. 1,900 cr to its arm Emmvee Energy for general corporate purposes.

Platinum Industries: The company highlights collaborations with major raw-material suppliers and global innovators, and showcases its portfolio at international exhibitions to expand market reach.

Adani Energy: The company receives a Letter of Intent from PFC Consulting for a transmission system project in Gujarat.

Inox Green: The company clarifies that the CERC order revoking grid access for a 300 MW wind project has no material business impact.

Ventive Hospitality: The company invests Rs 110.5 crore in Soham Leisure Ventures through optionally convertible debentures.

Authum Investment: The company receives shareholder approval to issue up to 2.45 cr NCRPS worth Rs. 2,450 cr to Mentor Capital.

Infosys: The company’s share buyback opens on Nov 20 and closes on Nov 26, Entitlement factor is 18.1% for small shareholders and 2.4% for the general category.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company raises Rs. 175 cr via NCDs on a private placement basis.

KEC International: The company has been excluded from participating in Power Grid tenders for 9 months, with no impact on existing Power Grid projects or its overall operations.

Waaree Energies: The Income Tax Department conducted visits to the company’s offices and facilities for investigation, and the company is fully cooperating.