Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 19
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Indices in the Asia pacific region were mostly up in early trade as traders await comments from China policymakers at investor summit in Hong Kong. As of 6:53 a.m., Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.8%, Japan's Nikkei added 0.2%, and South Korea's Kospi was 0.1% higher.
In US, S&P 500 rose up 0.39% to close at 5,893.62, Dow Jones was down 0.13% at 43,389.60, and Nasdaq Composite was up 0.60% to close at 18,791.81.
At 6:56 a.m., futures contract of brent crude was 0.1% higher at $73.36 a barrel and spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,614.10 an ounce.
GIFT Nifty traded 13 points higher at 23,538.00 as of 6:58 a.m.
On Monday, Benchmark equity indices extended their fall for another session, with the Nifty marking its longest losing streak—eight sessions—since Feb. 28, 2023, and the Sensex recording a fourth session of decline.
Intraday, the Nifty fell as much as 0.8% to hit 23,350.40, its lowest level since June 5, and the Sensex as well fell 0.8% to its lowest level since June 24.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 35th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,403.40 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 2,330.56 crore.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Waaree Energies Q2FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 3,754.38 crore versus Rs 3,537.3 crore.
Ebitda up 1.5% at Rs 524.85 crore versus Rs 517.26 crore.
Margin at 14.7% versus 14.6%.
Net profit up 17% at Rs 375.66 crore vs Rs 320.12 crore.
Stocks To Watch
PG Electroplast: The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary PG Technoplast, entered electric vehicle assembly and lithium-ion battery assembly. PG Technoplast will be responsible for setting up and managing the manufacturing facilities for electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and related components and for the procurement of parts and raw materials for the same as specified by Spiro.
Zee Entertainment: Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka has resigned from the position of Managing Director and was appointed as CEO—Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
ITI: The company received a contract worth Rs 95 crore from the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Government of Uttarakhand, for the Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance System in Uttarakhand.
GMR Airports Infrastructure: The company's passenger traffic rose 9% year-on-year for the month of October.
IIFL Securities: IIFL Management, IIFL Securities alternate asset management executed the first amendment to the business transfer pact.
Reliance Power: Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have reconstituted their boards by elevating four senior officials of the companies to the board of directors.
GVK Power: The company has been admitted into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The provisional list of prospective resolution applicants includes Vedanta, Jindal Power, Shyam Sel and Power, JSW Energy, and Zeal Global Opportunities Fund.
Shilpa Medicare: The company received a certificate of suitability from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare for API, Octreotide.
ONGC: The company “ONGC NTPC GREEN” has been incorporated as a 50:50 joint venture of ONGC Green, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, and NGEL, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. ONGPL will be engaged in the business of exploring and setting up renewable energy projects and assets both through greenfield development and acquisitions. ONGPL will also assess the feasibility and establishment of offshore wind projects, among other related activities.
IPO Offering
Zinka Logistics Solution: The public issue was subscribed to 1.86 times on day three. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (2.76 times), non-institutional investors (0.24 times), and retail investors (1.66 times), and portion reserved for employees (9.88 times).
NTPC Green Energy: The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share. The Rs 10,000-crore IPO issue is entirely a fresh issue. The company raised Rs 3,960 crore from anchor investors.
Block Deals
Tilaknagar Industries: Societe Generale bought 18.16 lakh shares (0.94%) at Rs 338.65 apiece, while BOFA Securities Europe Sa sold 18.16 lakh shares (0.94%) at Rs 338.65 apiece.
Medplus Health Services: Pi Opportunities Fund - I sold 68.93 lakh shares (5.76%) at Rs 700 apiece; SBI Mutual Fund sold 10 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 700 apiece, while Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 30.71 lakh shares (2.56%) at Rs 700 apiece. Invesco Mutual Fund bought 30.71 lakh shares (2.56%) at Rs 700 apiece, and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 16.07 lakh shares (1.34%) at Rs 700 apiece. Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 1.42 lakh shares (0.11%) at Rs 700 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Globus Spirits: Elpro International sold 1.79 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 827.63 apiece.
PNB Housing Finance: Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE sold 15.38 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 864.11 apiece.
Insider Trades
Salasar Techno Engineering: Promoter Alok Kumar sold 12.44 lakh shares, and promoter Tripti Gupta sold 5.53 lakh shares from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14.
Star Cement: Promoter Suchita Agarwal sold 20,000 shares on Nov. 12.
Pledge Share Details
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility: Promoter Yatin Sanjay Gupte created a pledge for 2.25 lakh shares on Nov. 14.
Steel Exchange India: Promoter Umashiv Garments Private Limited created a pledge for 2.27 crore shares on Nov. 14.
Trading Tweaks
Price band changes from 20% to 10%: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration.
Ex/record dividend: MRF, ESABINDIA, Vaibhav Global, Info Edge, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Saksoft, Precision Wires, Ashok Leyland, Chambal Fertilizers, Akzo Nobel, Safari Industries, Navneet Education, Cochin Shipyard, R Systems, Gujarat Pipavav Port, ONGC, Asian Paints, and Procter & Gamble Health.
Moved into short-term ASM: Kopran, Orient Technologies.
Moved out short-term ASM: Hercules Hoists
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures down by 0.38% to 23,513 at a premium 60 points.
Nifty November futures open interest down by 1%.
Nifty Options Nov. 21 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 24,000 and maximum put open interest at 21,800.
Securities in ban period: Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, GNFC, Granules, Hindustan Copper.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Indian Energy Exchange: To meet investors and analysts on November 20.
Patel Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 22.
Shoppers Stop: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 25.
Havells India: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 22 and 28.
KEI Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 21.
Ugro Capital: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 22.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed little changed on Monday at Rs 84.39, according to Bloomberg data.
The currency had opened flat against the US dollar on Monday amid persistent pressure driven by continued FII outflows. It had closed at Rs 84.40 on Thursday.