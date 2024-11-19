Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 19

Indices in the Asia pacific region were mostly up in early trade as traders await comments from China policymakers at investor summit in Hong Kong. As of 6:53 a.m., Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.8%, Japan's Nikkei added 0.2%, and South Korea's Kospi was 0.1% higher.

In US, S&P 500 rose up 0.39% to close at 5,893.62, Dow Jones was down 0.13% at 43,389.60, and Nasdaq Composite was up 0.60% to close at 18,791.81.

At 6:56 a.m., futures contract of brent crude was 0.1% higher at $73.36 a barrel and spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,614.10 an ounce.

GIFT Nifty traded 13 points higher at 23,538.00 as of 6:58 a.m.

On Monday, Benchmark equity indices extended their fall for another session, with the Nifty marking its longest losing streak—eight sessions—since Feb. 28, 2023, and the Sensex recording a fourth session of decline.

Intraday, the Nifty fell as much as 0.8% to hit 23,350.40, its lowest level since June 5, and the Sensex as well fell 0.8% to its lowest level since June 24.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 35th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,403.40 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 2,330.56 crore.