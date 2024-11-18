IPO-Bound NTPC Green Energy Forms JV With ONGC Arm To Boost Renewable Push

IPO-bound NTPC Green Energy Ltd., a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd., and ONGC Green Ltd., an arm of Oil and Natural Gas Co., on Monday announced a 50:50 joint venture aimed at boosting India's renewable energy push.

The JV, named ONGC NTPC Green Pvt., has been incorporated a day before NTCP Green Energy's Rs 10,000-crore public offer opens for subscription.

ONGC NTPC Green has been seen set up with an authorised share capital of Rs 10 lakh, an exchange filing said. Both partners have subscribed to 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The JV is geared towards developing renewable energy projects domestically and internationally, the filing added. It will focus on the following projects: