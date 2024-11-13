Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 14

Most markets in Asia–Pacific region were trading higher on Thursday after US CPI data for October came in line with expectation. The expected headline inflation fuelled bets that the US Federal Reserve may go for another rate cut in December.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 0.81% higher at 39,316.42 as of 06:48 a.m. The S&P ASX was 0.40% higher at 8,226.20.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11% higher at 43,958.19. The S&P 500 ended 0.02% higher at 5,985.38. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.26% down at 19,230.73.

Brent crude was trading 0.19% lower at $72.14 a barrel. Gold spot fell 0.21% to $2,567.45 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.18%, or 43.50 points down at 23,627.00 as of 06:54 a.m.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended losses to the fifth straight session on Wednesday as HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. share prices dragged.

The Nifty 50 ended at over a four-month low for the second session in a row. The benchmark large-cap gauge declined over 10% from its life high of 26,277.35. The Nifty ended 324.40 points, or 1.36%, down at 23,559.05, the lowest level since June 24. The Sensex closed 984.23 points, or 1.25%, lower at 77,690.95, the lowest since June 24.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 33rd consecutive session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for eight straight sessions. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,502.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 6,145.24 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 84.38 against the US dollar.