Cipla Gets Eight Observations After FDA Inspection

Cipla Ltd. announced on Wednesday that the company received eight observations from the US Food and Drug Administration for its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

The FDA conducted an inspection at the manufacturing facility in Virgonagar from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, according to an exchange filing.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the company received eight observations in Form 483. The company will work closely with the FDA and remains committed to address these observations comprehensively within stipulated time, it said.