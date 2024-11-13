Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 13

Asia–Pacific share indices declined in early trade on Wednesday tracking strength of safe–haven assets — dollar index and US treasury yields — ahead of key US inflation data.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 305.35 points or 0.78% lower at 39,070.74, and the KOSPI was 18.88 points or 0.76% down at 2,463.69 as of 06:47 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.86% lower at 43,910.98. The S&P 500 ended 0.29% down at 5,983.99. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.09% lower at 19,281.40.

Brent crude was trading 0.01% lower at $71.88 a barrel as of 6:37 a.m. Gold spot rose 0.71% to $2,606.81 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was 0.12% or 28.50 points lower at 23,884.00 as of 06:49 a.m.

India's benchmark indices declined for four sessions in a row on Tuesday. Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India dragged the benchmark indices.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 257.85 points, or 1.07% down at 23,840.35, the lowest level since June 25. The BSE Sensex ended 820.97 points, or 1.03% down at 78,675.18, the lowest level since Aug. 6.

During the session, the Nifty 50 declined 1.25% to 23,839.15 and the Sensex fell 1.19% to 78,547.84.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 32nd consecutive session on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the seventh straight session. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,024.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,854.46 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 84.39 against the US dollar.