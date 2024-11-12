Zinka Logistics Solutions Raises Rs 501 Crore From Anchor Investors Prior To IPO Launch

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd. has raised Rs 501.33 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 1.83 crore shares at Rs 100 each to 26 anchor investors.

Nomura Trust and Banking Co. Ltd., as the trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund, got the highest allocation of 13.54%. Invesco India Contra Fund got the second highest allotment of 9.95% and SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund got 7.98% stake in the company.

Three domestic mutual funds have applied through six schemes, the parent of digital trucking services platform Blackbuck said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. They have collectively netted 33.43% of the anchor portion.

SBI Mutual Fund and Bandhan Bank were among the top fund houses in this category.

Axis Capital Ltd., Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt., JM Financial Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.