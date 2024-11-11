Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 12

Japan's benchmarks outperformed in the Asia–Pacific as the yen continued to fall against the US unit. The Nikkei 225 was trading 176.83 points, 0.45% higher at 39,710.15 as of 06:49 a.m.

Moreover, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged more than $65 billion support for the country's semiconductor and artificial intelligence segments' development over the next decade, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, the Kospi and S&P ASX 200 declined 0.99% and 0.37% down, respectively as of 06:50 a.m.

After hitting fresh highs on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.69% higher at 44,293.13. The S&P 500 ended 0.10% higher at 6,001.35. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.6% higher at 19,298.77.

Brent crude was trading 0.33% higher at $72.07 a barrel. Gold spot rose 0.12% to $2,622.02 an ounce as of 6:50 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was 0.06%, or 14.50 points down at 24,225.00 as of 06:53 a.m.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the choppy session little changed on Monday. Asian Paints Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. share prices dragged the indices, while HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. supported the benchmarks.

The Nifty 50 ended 6.90 points, or 0.03% lower at 24,141.30, and the Sensex ended 9.83 points, or 0.01% higher at 79,496.15.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 31st consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth straight session. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,306.88 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,026.63 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 84.388 against the US dollar.