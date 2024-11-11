L&T Technology To Acquire US-Based Intelliswift For $110 Million

L&T Technology Services Ltd. is set to acquire Intelliswift Software Inc. to "enhance and expand its capabilities" in software product development, platform engineering, digital integration, data and artificial intelligence, a press release stated on Monday.

The Silicon Valley-based Intelliswift will be acquired for $110 million, which includes upfront and deferred consideration and retention bonus, according to the release.

Following the transaction, Intelliswift and its subsidiaries will be wholly-owned by L&T Technology.

"The acquisition of Intelliswift strengthens our digital and software product engineering capabilities, expands strategic client partnerships with major technology spenders, boosts our presence in Silicon Valley, and advances us towards our $2 billion medium-term goal,” Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director and L&T Technology said.