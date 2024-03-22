Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 22

The relentless rally in U.S. stocks powered ahead on optimism that the Federal Reserve will be able to engineer a soft landing, which would bolster the outlook for corporate earnings, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index rose by 0.62% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.11%, respectively, as of 11:46 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.88%.

Brent crude was trading 0.69% lower at $85.36 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.54% at $2,174.68 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices gained for the second day, with financial services stocks contributing the most to advances following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 172.85 points, or 0.79%, higher at 22,011.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 590.60 points, or 0.82%, at 72,692.29.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,826.9 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers, mopping up equities worth Rs 3,208.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 2 paise to close at 83.15 against the U.S. dollar.