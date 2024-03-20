Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 20
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks saw small moves ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve decision that will help shape the outlook for interest rate cuts this year, according to Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.03% and 0.45%, respectively, as of 11:43 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.53%.
Brent crude was trading 0.71% higher at $87.51 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.0.37% at $2,152.45 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices fell to their lowest level in over a month on Tuesday, dragged by losses in the shares of IT companies.
The Nifty closed 238.25 points, or 1.08%, lower at 21,817.45—the lowest level since Feb. 13—while the Sensex fell 736.37 points, or 1.01%, to end at 72,012.05—the lowest since Feb. 14.
Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,421.5 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third day and mopped up equities worth Rs 7,449.5 crore, the NSE data showed. This comes on a day when 2.02 crore shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. changed hands in five large trades.
The Indian rupee weakened by 13 paise to close at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar.
Stocks to Watch
Tata Consultancy Services: The U.S.-based Central Bank selected TCS BaNCS to update core technology infra.
UltraTech Cement: The composite scheme of arrangement between Kesoram Industries and UltraTech Cement has been successfully completed, marking a significant milestone for both companies.
Aditya Birla Capital: Promoter to exercise a green shoe option for shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.
GPT Healthcare: The company reported revenue of Rs 96.6 crore, up 4% YoY, and net profit of Rs 11.5 crore, up 37.4% YoY for Q3 FY24.
KIOCL: The company installed four vertical pressure filters in the pellet plant unit at Mangalore, with the capacity of each filter at 100 tn/hr.
Shakti Pumps: The board approved the QIP of up to Rs 200 crore at a floor price of Rs 1,272.09 per share.
Matrimony.com: The board approved the re-appointment of Murugavel Janakiraman as managing director for three years, effective April 1.
Care Ratings: The board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in GIFT City, Gujarat.
Patanjali Foods: The company issued clarification that the Supreme Court order relates to ads for ayurvedic products and medicines from Patanjali Ayurved and has no bearing on the company.
Rushil Decor: The company incorporated the unit Rushil Modala Ply for the manufacturing and sale of plywood and allied products.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company received USFDA approval for Mometasone Furoate Monohydrate nasal spray.
Apollo Hospital: The company redesignated Madhu Sasidhar as President and CEO, Hospitals Division, effective April 1.
Narayan Hrudayalaya: The company approved an allotment of 30,000 NCDs worth Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis.
NBCC: The company’s subsidiary, HSCC (India), has secured a Rs 14 crore work order for lab equipment procurement for the Himachal Pharma Testing Lab.
Deccan Gold Mines: Unit Deccan Gold Tanzania has discovered gold and lithium reserves in Tanzania, a significant step towards the company's strategy to diversify into critical minerals.
IFCI: The company has approved a preferential issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore to the government for FY24.
Persistent System: The company acquired a 100% shareholding of Persistent Systems U.K. from Aepona Group.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has announced the acquisition of an 81% stake in the Yachiyo 4W business and 100% equity capital in Yachiyo India manufacturing.
Indiabulls Housing: The board approved offering a circular for foreign currency-denominated bonds.
SKF India: The company appointed Mukund Vasudevan as President, Industrial Region, India and Southeast Asia.
Bulk deals
LT Foods: Abakkus Asset Manager LLP bought 33.93 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 162.04 apiece.
Rama Steel Tubes: SKSE Securities bought 62.06 lakh shares (1.22%) at Rs 15.1 apiece, while Share India Securities sold 26.28 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 15.15 apiece.
Star Health and Allied Services: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 35.74 lakh shares (0.61%) at Rs 540 apiece.
Insider Trades
Gokul Agro Resources: Promoter Ritika Infracon bought 1.09 lakh shares on March 18.
Bharat Wire Ropes: Promoter Gyanshankar bought 2.86 lakh shares on March 13.
Star Cement: Promoter Prem Kumar Bhajanka acquired 24,801 shares on March 15.
Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemical and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of 3.5 lakh shares on March 15.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Crompton Greaves and Consumer Electric: To meet analysts and investors on March 22 and 26.
Tilaknagar Industries: To meet analysts and investors on March 22.
Adani Ports: To meet analysts and investors on March 26 and 27.
GE Power India: To meet analysts and investors on April 4.
UltraTech Cement: To meet analysts and investors on March 20.
Man Infraconstruction: To meet analysts and investors on March 22.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Sanghi Industries,
Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Platinum Industries.
Ex/record bonus issue: Advani Hotels and Resorts, Paisalo Digital
Ex/record buyback: Dwarikesh Sugar Industries.
Moved out into short-term ASM framework: Saurashtra Cement,
Moved out short-term ASM framework: Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals, Tata Chemicals.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures down by 1.14% to 21,886.5 at a premium of 69.05 points.
Nifty March futures open interest down by 6%.
Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.67% to 46,449.05 at a premium of 64.25 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 0.65%.
Nifty Options March 21 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options March 20 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 45,000.
Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Indus Tower, Piramal Enterprise, RBL Bank, Sail, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Money Market Update
Research Reports
BEML - Riding High On India’s Metro, Rail, Defence Story: Prabhudas Lilladher Initiates Coverage With A Buy
Balkrishna Industries- Base Finally Favorable To Drive 10%-Plus Growth For India OHT Exports: ICICI Securities
AU Small Finance Bank - Laying Strong Foundation Of A Forever Bank: Motilal Oswal
Clean Science & Technology - HALS Expansion, A Strategic Leap: HDFC Securities
Pitti Engineering - Strengthening Market Position Through Strategic Acquisition, Growth Initiatives: DRChoksey
Kajaria Ceramics - Industry Tailwinds, Gas Price Reduction To Benefit: Motilal Oswal
What Is The Main Crux Of The EV Policy? Axis Securities Analysis
