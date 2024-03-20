Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 20

U.S. stocks saw small moves ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve decision that will help shape the outlook for interest rate cuts this year, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.03% and 0.45%, respectively, as of 11:43 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.53%.

Brent crude was trading 0.71% higher at $87.51 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.0.37% at $2,152.45 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices fell to their lowest level in over a month on Tuesday, dragged by losses in the shares of IT companies.

The Nifty closed 238.25 points, or 1.08%, lower at 21,817.45—the lowest level since Feb. 13—while the Sensex fell 736.37 points, or 1.01%, to end at 72,012.05—the lowest since Feb. 14.

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,421.5 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third day and mopped up equities worth Rs 7,449.5 crore, the NSE data showed. This comes on a day when 2.02 crore shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. changed hands in five large trades.

The Indian rupee weakened by 13 paise to close at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar.