BEML - Riding High On India’s Metro, Rail, Defence Story: Prabhudas Lilladher Initiates Coverage With A Buy

We initiate coverage on BEML Ltd. with a ‘Buy’ rating at a target price of Rs 3,345, valuing it at a price/earning of 26 times FY26E. BEML is in a sweet spot to capitalise on “Make-in-India” and the country’s flourishing metro, railway and defence capex story led by-

defence order pipeline of ~Rs 400 billion, near-term order potential of Rs 100 billion plus in metro projects, ~Rs 365 billion plus opportunity in rolling stock for Vande Bharat trains, and healthy order book (~Rs 124 billion) with ~Rs 8 billion capex planned to ramp up execution.

We estimate revenue/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 16.4%/50.3% over FY23-26E, with significant margin expansion of 420 basis points owing to revenue scale-up and falling manpower.

The stock is currently trading at a price/earning of 29.4 times/22.3 times on FY25/26E earnings.