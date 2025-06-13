Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 13

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty was down 1.41% at 24,643.50 as of 08:38 a.m., signaling a gap down start to Indian markets today.

Stocks declined sharply and investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets like US Treasuries following Israel’s airstrikes on Iran. Equity-index futures for the S&P 500 dropped 1.5%, while Asian markets also retreated in response to the military action.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel had declared a state of emergency after conducting "preemptive strikes." The attack has intensified concerns over the fragile diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

Meanwhile, the deadly crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, resulting in over 240 fatalities.