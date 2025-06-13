Stock Recommendations Today: Inflation, Oil, Consumption On Brokerages' Radar

JPMorgan notes a sharp rise of over 5% on heightened security risks in the Middle East, and maintains a base case for oil prices in the low-to-mid $60s for the rest of 2025, and $60 in 2026.

BofA believes the incoming reduction in taxes will create multiplier effect of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. While personal credit growth improvement is likely, the brokerage hold that this should aid household consumption trends.

NDTV Profit tracks what analysts are saying about various stocks and sectors. Here are the analyst calls to keep an eye out for on Friday.