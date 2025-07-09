Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 9

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the green on Tuesday even as many traders remained on the sidelines awaiting clarity on US and India trade deal. Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank Ltd. were top contributors to the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The Nifty 50 ended 61.20 points or 0.24% higher at 25,522.50, and the BSE Sensex ended 270.01 points or 0.32% higher at 83,712.51.

In the last hour, the Sensex rose 0.40% to the day's high of 83,776.81, and the Nifty 50 rose 0.31% to the day's high of 25,540.65.