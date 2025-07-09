Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 9
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.24% higher at 25,522.5 and the BSE Sensex closed 0.32% up at 83,712.51 on Tuesday.
The GIFT Nifty is trading 15 points lower at 25,589 as of 8:30 a.m., indicating a muted start for the benchmark on the NSE later in the morning.
Asian equity indices were trading mixed, while US and European futures diverged.
S&P 500 futures down 0.1%
Euro Stoxx futures up 0.2%
Markets On Home Turf
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the green on Tuesday even as many traders remained on the sidelines awaiting clarity on US and India trade deal. Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank Ltd. were top contributors to the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The Nifty 50 ended 61.20 points or 0.24% higher at 25,522.50, and the BSE Sensex ended 270.01 points or 0.32% higher at 83,712.51.
In the last hour, the Sensex rose 0.40% to the day's high of 83,776.81, and the Nifty 50 rose 0.31% to the day's high of 25,540.65.
Wall Street Recap
US equities closed slightly lower Tuesday as traders sifted through a trove of trade-related news, including a warning from President Donald Trump that there won’t be any extensions to the new Aug. 1 tariff deadline, and potential new rates on imports of copper and pharmaceuticals.
The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%, with six of the 11 sectors in red, and declines led by consumer staples and utilities. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.4%.
Asian Markets Today
Asian shares started on a cautious note as investors refrained back from taking risky bets after Trump ruled out extending his August levy deadline.
Nikkei down 0.1%
Topix up 0.2%
Kospi up 0.3%
S&P ASX 200 down 0.4%
Hang Seng down 0.4%
Commodities Check
Oil steadied as traders weighed signs of swelling US crude stockpiles and the fallout from President Donald Trump’s tariff regime. Brent held near $70 a barrel after a two-day gain, and West Texas Intermediate was around $68.
Copper prices extended their decline on the London Metal Exchange. Here's how industrial metals are doing.
Copper down 0.4%
Aluminium up 0.5%
Nickel down 0.9%
Zinc up 1.3%
Lead up 1%
Earnings Post Market
5Paisa Capital (YoY)
Net Profit down 42.6% at Rs 11.5 crore versus Rs 20.1 crore.
Total Income down 24% at Rs 77.7 crore versus Rs 102 crore.
Stocks In News
Pharma Stocks: Shares of companies like Gland Pharma Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump threatened to slap 200% tariffs on pharmaceutical products.
Gujarat Pipavav: The company in its quarterly business update reported a slight dip in its container's cargo volume, decreasing by 0.6% year-over-year to 1.64 lakh TEUs. Dry bulk cargo volume remained stable in first quarter, holding flat year-over-year at 0.55 MMT. Liquid cargo volume experienced a notable increase in first quarter, rising to 0.41 MMT compared to 0.34 MMT in the same period last year.
JSW Steel: The company's consolidated crude steel production for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 stood at 7.26 million tonnes. The crude steel production was higher by 14% year-on-year. However, it was lower by 5% quarter-onquarter primarily due to planned maintenance shutdowns of blast furnaces during the quarter.
Tata Steel: The company reported a slight year-on-year dip in crude steel production to 5.26 MT in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, while deliveries declined by 3.8% to 4.75 MT due to maintenance shutdowns at Jamshedpur and Neelachal Ispat Nigam.
Union Bank of India: The bank has demonstrated a steady business performance as of June 30, with its total business reaching 22.1 lakh crore, marking a 5% year-on-year growth. This expansion was driven by a 3.6% year-on-year increase in total deposits, reaching 12.4 lakh crore, with domestic deposits contributing significantly to this figure.
Isgec Heavy: The company has appointed Kishore Chatnani and Sanjay Gulati as the joint managing director, effective from Oct. 1.
Varroc Engineering: The company and its arm VarrocCorp Holding received an $66.4 million arbitration order from ICC International Court. The order was initiated by Opmobility lighting holding pertaining to alleged breaches of covenants under SPA executed in April 2022.
Zee Entertainment: The company's shareholders approved the appointment of Saurav Adhikari as the non-executive, non-independent director and Divya Karani as the non-executive, independent director.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company's arm has submitted Rs 1,391 crore financing documents to NHAI for the development of four lane corridor.
Asha Minechem: As directed by the Hon’ble ITAT, Mumbai, the assessing officer verified all supporting documents and concluded that the adjustment amounting to Rs 259.20 crore, was not in accordance with the law.
Epack Durable: The company has begun the commercial production of washing machines at its Andhra Pradesh plant. The development boosts EPACK’s presence in the white goods segment and supports its long-term revenue growth.
Seamec: The company has secured a Rs 39.2 crore offshore repair contract from ONGC. The project involves repair and replacement of Spider Deck Members, with execution starting from Oct. 16, 2025, and completing within 90 days.
Quality Power: The company has formalised a term sheet to raise its investment stake in Nebeskie Labs from 14.5% to 26%.
Dixon Technology: The company has established a 50:50 joint venture named Lightanium Technologies in partnership with Signify Innovations.
Signature Global: The company reported a pre-sale of Rs 2,640 crore during the first quarter of fiscal 2026, a decline of 15% year-on-year. During the quarter, the average sales realisation stood at Rs 16,296 per sq. ft. in first quarter of fiscal 2026 as against Rs 12,457 per sq. ft. in the financial year 2025.
Supreme Industries: The company has secured an Rs 54 crore order from BPCL for the supplying 2,00,000 units of 10 Kg composite LPG cylinders.
NTPC: The company's arm has commissioned Unit II (250 megawatt) of the tehri pumped storage project, effective from July 10. With this, the arm's total commercial capacity has increased to 2,747 MW.
Puravankara: The company has been selected as the developer for the re-development of eight residential societies in Mumbai. The estimated gross development value stands at Rs 2,100 crore.
Ola Electric: The company has announced the mass rollout of its MoveOS 5 software. MoveOS is the company's proprietary and in-house developed software for both its S1 range of scooters and the recently launched Roadster X motorcycles.
Mufin Green Finance: The company has approved raising funds worth Rs 55 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures.
Oriental Rail: The company has received Rs 9 crore order from Indian Railways to manufacture seats and berths from and 2.45 crore order for its Chennai division to supply seats and berths.
CAMS: The company has launched the CAMSPay’s, a new payment gateway for businesses.
Tata Motors: Global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, saw a 9% year-on-year drop, totaling nearly three lakh units. Commercial vehicles, along with the Tata Daewoo lineup, registered 87,569 units, marking a 6% decline compared to the same period last year. Passenger vehicle wholesales also fell 10% to 1.25 lakh units' year-on-year.
Deccan Gold Mines: The company is on the track to commission its project in Kyrgyzstan.
KDDL: The company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahen Distribution acquired an additional equity share of Ethos, a material subsidiary of the company, through subscription to the rights issue.
Bajel Projects: The company is investing Rs 170 crore to expand capacity at its Ranjangaon facility in order to meet internal demand and market sales. The expansion aims to boost galvanisation capacity from 40,500 MTPA to 1.1 lakh MTPA.
Godawari Power: The company has acquired 100% stake of Godawari new energy.
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: Sachin Jain has ceased to be the chief financial officer of the company consequent to his release from the services during the probation period.
Jaiprakash Associates: The adjourned meeting has been convened on July 8.
Agarwal Industrial: The company has approved the proposal for the acquisition of 100% stake in Konkan Storage Systems for Rs 22 crore.
NBCC: The company has received RBI's approval to invest AED 1 million in overseas arm NBCC overseas real estate LLC.
Synergy Green: The company has received development order for 3.3 MW turbine parts from Adani Wind. The order book is projected to double to Rs 40 crore in fiscal 2026 from Rs 20 crore in fiscal 2025.
IDBI Bank: The bank has been served a strike notice by three major unions namely the All-India Bank Employees' Association, All India Bank Officers' Association and the Bank Employees Federation of India in support of a range of demands put forth by their members.
KPI Green Energy: The government has approved the incorporation of special purpose vehicle 'KPIN Clean Power Four LLP.
Seamec: The charter hire period for the vessel SEAMEC II has been extended from July 24, 2025, to Feb. 2, 2026.
Capri Global Capital: The company has allotted NCDs worth Rs 100 crore through private placement basis.
Thermax: Garden Silk Mills and First Energy Private will subscribe to 4.94 crore and 8.4 crore shares respectively in Arm First Energy 11 Private. Following this transaction, Arm First Energy 11 Private will no longer remain a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company.
Welspun Enterprises: The Civil Judge has rejected OSRTC’s challenge and upheld the arbitral award in favor of Arm ABTPL. As a result, Arm ABTPL is set to receive
Stocks On Brokerages' Radar
Nomura On Godrej Properties
Initiate 'Reduce' with a target price of Rs 1,900.
Expect pre-sales momentum to be weaker than expectations.
Volume-driven strategy poses risks of further equity dilution and execution challenges.
Valuation appears stretched.
Jefferies On Adani Energy Solutions
Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,150.
The company is locked-in for double-digit medium-term growth.
The company has Rs 61,600 crore transmission projects on hand, up 3.6x YoY.
Distribution growth is steady in Mumbai, with Mundra having the potential to offer upside.
Smart meters are seeing progress in commissioning, which is a key growth driver going forward.
Valuation is at a 79% discount to its Jan. 2023 peak one-year forward EV/Ebitda.
Ebitda delivery should drive upside.
Antique On Birlasoft
Initiate 'Hold' with a target price of Rs 450.
Expect a gradual turnaround.
Muted FY25; expect growth to pick up from the second half.
Focus on growth over margins in the near term.
After muted bookings in FY25; TCV momentum is expected to improve.
Listing Day
Crizac: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 245 apiece. The Rs 860-crore IPO was subscribed 60 times on its third and final day.
IPO Offering
Travel Food Services: The public issue was subscribed to 0.25 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.18 times), non-institutional investors (0.24 times), retail investors (0.28 times) and reserved for employees (0.73 times).
Bulk Deals
ELGI Equipments: SBI Mutual Fund bought 18.12 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 532 apiece.
Indian Shelter Finance: Kotak Mahindra MF bought 45.28 lakh shares (4.19%) at Rs 850.87 apiece, while Nexus Opportunity Fund II sold 13.28 lakh shares (1.23%) at Rs 850.85 apiece, Nexus Ventures III sold 36.71 lakh shares (3.4%) at Rs 850.88 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Dividend: Sundaram Finance, SJS Enterprises, SML Isuzu, Mphasis, Johnson Controls Hitachi, Kabra Extrusion, Pfizer.
F&O Cues
Nifty July Futures up by 0.34% to 25,625 at a premium of 103 points.
Nifty July futures open interest up by 0.49%.
Nifty Options July 10 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,400.
Securities in ban period: RBL Bank.
Currency & Bond Markets Update
Rupee closed 16 paise stronger against US Dollar at 85.70. The local currency had closed at 85.86 a dollar on Monday. The benchmark yield on the 10-year bond settled seven basis points higher at 6.37% on Tuesday.