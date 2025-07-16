Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 16

India's benchmark equity indices snapped four sessions of losses to close higher on Tuesday, led by gains in auto and financial stocks. HCL Technologies Ltd. took a beating after June quarter disappointment.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 113.5 points or 0.45% higher at 25,195.8, while the BSE Sensex closed 317.45 points or 0.39% up at 82,570.91. Intraday, the Nifty tested the 25,100 level before positive momentum took over. The index gained as much as 0.65% during the session.

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian shares on Tuesday after two sessions of selling as they mopped up stocks worth Rs 104.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors, who remained buyers for the seventh straight session, bought stocks worth Rs 1,477.6 crore.