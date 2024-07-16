"Markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note Tuesday while investors parse comments from the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Further, possibility of a return of Donald Trump as the US president after assassination attempt supported the benchmarks in emerging markets.The Nikkei 225 was trading 290.57 points or 0.71% higher at 41,481.25, the KOSPI was trading 0.09% or 2.34 points lower at 2,857.88 as of 06:47 a.m.Powell's comments reflected his confidence in recent inflation data and highlighting the economy's strong performance.US stocks surged towards record highs amid expectations of diminished market volatility following Donald Trump's successful recovery from an assassination attempt, which could strengthen his presidential prospects. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28% and 0.53%, respectively as of Monday. Nasdaq Composite was up 0.40%.In commodities, the September contract of brent crude declined 0.11% to $84.76 per barrel, while gold gained 0.12% in the spot market to trade at $2,425.07 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was trading 14.5 points or 0.1% higher at 24,634.50 as of 06:50 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh closing high on Monday, tracking sharp gains in the State Bank of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corp., and NTPC Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 settled 81.75 points, or 0.33%, higher at 24,583.90, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 145.52 points, or 0.18%, to close at 80,664.86. The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 24,635.05, and the Sensex touched a fresh high of 80,862.54.Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,865 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the second session and sold equities worth Rs 331 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.The local currency weakened 7 paise to close at 83.60 against the US dollar..Trade Setup For July 16: Nifty To Sustain Upward Trend, Any Consolidation A 'Buy-On-Dips' Opportunity.Hatsun Agro Q1 FY25 (YoY)Revenue up 10% at Rs 2,375 crore versus Rs 2,151 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2277.6 crore)EBITDA up 39% at Rs 330 crore versus Rs 238 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 287 crore)EBITDA margin at 13.9% versus 11.1% (Bloomberg estimate 12.6%)Net profit up 63% at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 80 crore (Bloomberg estimate 91.5 crore)Declared dividend of Rs 6 per share.Jio Financial Services Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue flat at Rs 417.8 crore versus Rs 418.1 crore.Net profit up 0.6% at Rs 312.6 crore versus Rs 310.6 crore.SpiceJet Q4 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 19% at Rs 1,738 crore versus Rs 2,145 croreEBITDAR down 83% at Rs 16.3 crore versus Rs 95 croreEBITDAR margin at 0.9% versus 4.4%Net profit at Rs 127 crore versus loss of Rs 6.2 croreAngel One Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)Total income up 74% at Rs 1,410 crore versus Rs 811 crore.Net profit up 33% at Rs 293 crore versus Rs 221 crore..Jio Financial Q1 Results: Profit Stays Flat On Lower Interest Income.Alok Industries, Bajaj Auto, Century Textiles, Crisil, DB Corp, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Jubilant Ingrevia, Just Dial, and L&T Finance..Hindustan Unilever: The company will divest its water purification business, Pureit, via a slump sale to AO Smith India at an enterprise value of Rs 601 crore. The FMCG giant said the sale is in line with its intent to focus sharply on core strategies.Vedanta: The company opened its QIP and set the floor price at Rs 461.26 per share.Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Shareholders have approved plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through a share sale.Century Textiles: Unit Birla Estates bought a 5-acre land parcel in Gurugram, Haryana, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,400 crore.Lupin: The company divested its US commercial women's health specialty business to Evofem Biosciences for consideration of up to $84 million based on future contingent milestones.Hatsun Agro: The company approved opening a foreign branch office in Delaware, USA.Balkrishna Industries: The company completed the setting up of a mould manufacturing plant at its Bhuj unit with a capex of Rs 300 crore.Ujaas Energy: The company approved a bonus issue of one for every four held. It will also raise up to Rs 500 crore via equity.Equitas Small Finance Bank: The bank approved the appointment of Narayanan NR, KS Sampath and Ramkumar Krishnaswamy as independent directors for three years, effective July 16.Aster DM Healthcare: The company received an anonymous complaint alleging the involvement of senior employees in unethical practices and professional misconduct. Allegations pertain to Aster hospitals located in Kannur and Calicut, Kerala.Macrotech Developers: The developer clarified on news reports of being in a pact with Valor Estate for the Mumbai residential project, saying it is continuously evaluating land acquisition via different modes, including through JDA.PC Jewellers: IndusInd Bank accepted a one-time settlement proposal from the company for unsettled dues in terms including cash, equity, release of securities, and mortgaged properties.Lemon Tree Hotels: The company opened a 42-room hotel in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand..Zee Entertainment Shareholders Approve Rs 2,000 Crore Fundraise.Godrej Consumer Products: RKN Enterprises sold 1.13 crore shares (1.11%). The buyers include Jamshyd Naoroji Godrej, who bought 28.48 lakh shares (0.27%), Navroze Jamshyd Godrej, who bought 28.48 lakh shares (0.27%), Smita Godrej Crishna bought 18.98 lakh shares (0.18%), Freyan Crishna Bieri bought 18.98 lakh shares (0.18%), and Nyrika Holkar bought 18.98 lakh shares (0.18%). The shares were traded at Rs 1,443.9 apiece..Pearl Global Industries: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 4.47 lakh shares (1.02%) at Rs 731 apiece, and Shah Sanjiv Dhireshbhai sold 2.77 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 731.01 apiece.SG Finserve: APL Infrastructure bought 5 lakh shares (0.89%) at Rs 379.86 apiece.Cigniti Technologies: Ashika Credit Capital bought 1.57 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 1,359.45 apiece.Eris Lifescience: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 10.94 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 1,000.04 apiece; Rakesh Shah sold 20 lakh shares (1.46%) at Rs 1,000.12 apiece.Hi-tech Pipes: Rakesh Rajkrishan Agarwal bought 7.56 lakh shares (0.47%) at Rs 147.2 apiece..SEBI Approves IPOs Of Northern Arc Capital And Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro.Price band change from 20% to 5%: Atul Auto, DCX Systems, Dynemic Products, IFB Agro Industries, JNK India, TARC.Price band change from 20% to 10%: Kellton Tech Solutions,Price band change from 10% to 5%: Black Box, Essar Shipping, Exicom Tele-Systems, GE Power India, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, PTC Industries, Suraj Estate Developers, and Veranda Learning Solutions.Ex/record Dividend: Poonawalla Fincorp, Rane Engine Valve, Thirumalai Chemicals, TTK Healthcare, CDSL, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Nestle India, Lupin, IDFC, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.Ex/record AGM: Rane Engine Valve, Thirumalai Chemicals, TTK Healthcare, GE Power India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Wipro, IDBI Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.Ex/record Bonus Issue: MM Forgings.Moved out of short-term framework: GM Breweries, HPL Electric & Power, and IFB Agro Industries..HUL To Sell Pureit To AO Smith India For Rs 601 Crore.Nifty July futures up by 0.41% to 24,622 at a premium of 35 points.Nifty July futures open interest up by 2.6%.Nifty Bank July futures up by 0.54% to 52,630 at a premium of 174 points.Nifty Bank July futures open interest up by 4.42%.Nifty Options July 18 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put Open Interest at 24,500.Bank Nifty Options July 16 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 54,000 and Maximum Put Open Interest at 52,000.Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, GMR Infra, GNFC, IEX, India Cement, Indus Tower, Piramal Enterprises, and RBL Bank..The Indian rupee closed 7 paise weaker at Rs 83.60, as the US dollar gained following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump..All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 16"