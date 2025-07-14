Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 14

RITES: The company secured a Rs 46.8 crore order from the Department of Collegiate & Technical Education for work across various locations in Karnataka under the PM USHA scheme.

Religare Enterprises: The company plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore through contributions from promoters (Rs 750 crore) and 11 investors (Rs 750 crore). Warrants have been issued at Rs 235, a 13% discount. Promoter holding will increase to 29.6% from 25.7%.

DLF: The company settled an arbitration dispute involving Hubtown and others. Twenty-Five Downtown Realty will pay a specified amount in tranches over 24 months, with the first tranche of Rs 100 crore already received.

NCC: Received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 2,269 crore from the MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line 6 – Package 1-CA-232.

VIP Industries: Promoters clarified that discussions on strategic opportunities are ongoing and no stake sale has been finalised, addressing recent market speculation.

Shriram Finance: The board approved purchase and repurchase of outstanding NCDs.

Man Infra: Approved conversion of 29.6 lakh convertible warrants into shares worth Rs 34 crore.

Manappuram Finance: Reappointed Harshan Kollara Sankarakuśy as Non-Executive Independent Director for a five-year term from 28 August.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries: Revised its franchisee arrangement with Inbrew Beverages for IMFL production to a Job Work Arrangement.

DCM Shriram: The UP Excise Commissioner has reinstated import/export fees on denatured alcohol with retrospective effect from FY19 to FY25. The estimated financial impact is Rs 40 crore.

Akzo Nobel: JSW Paints launched a Rs 3,929 crore open offer to acquire up to 25.2% stake at Rs 3,417.77 per share.

Power Grid: Subsidiary POWERGRID ER NER commissioned its Inter-State Transmission System from July 3.

HUDCO: Signed an agreement with Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Co for Rs 1 lakh crore in financial assistance for housing and infrastructure projects.

Ramky: Exited the trust and retention account mechanism following restructuring agreements. The company currently has no term loans.

Navin Fluorine: Approved allotment of 16 lakh shares to QIBs at Rs 4,680 per share, reflecting a Rs 118.2 discount to the floor price.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Subsidiary Fidesrus completed the transfer of its 100% stake in Pizza Restaurants LLC in Russia.

Marico: Expects its digital-first portfolio to reach 2.5x FY24’s exit run rate by finacial year 2027.

Vintage Coffee & Beverages: Promoter Balakrishna Tati pledged 50 lakh shares (3.84%) to Nuezen Finance, raising his total pledged stake to 7.62%.

Ramco Cements: Disposed of non-core assets worth Rs 483.84 crore, part of its Rs 1,000 crore non-core asset monetisation plan.

JB Chemicals: Torrent Pharma launched a Rs 6,843 crore open offer to acquire 4.2 crore shares (26%) at Rs 1,639.18 per share.

Share India Securities: Received no adverse observations from BSE for its merger with Silverleaf Capital Services.

Kolte Patil Developers Q1 Business Update: Value of new area sales down 13.3% at Rs 616 crore and olume of new area sales down 12.5% at 0.84 million sq ft. Realisation per sq ft down 0.9% at Rs 7,337 and collections down 10.1% at Rs 550 crore.

Ceinsys Tech: Received a letter of intent worth Rs 5.8 crore from Nashik Municipal Corporation for PMC services for sewage management.

Apeejay Surendra Park Hotels: Signed an MoU to acquire and manage four properties in Goa, Manali, Shimla and Dharamshala on a 12-year lease, covering 138 rooms.

Reliance Infrastructure: Board to consider a fundraising plan on 16 July via equity shares or NCDs.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: Received a Rs 77.9 crore construction order from Jaipur Development Authority.

Neogen Chemicals: Approved raising Rs 200 crore through issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis.