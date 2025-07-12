Anthem Biosciences Mobilises Rs 1,016-Crore From Anchor Investors

Anthem Biosciences has raised Rs 1,016 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

Some of the investors that participated in the anchor book are—Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Government Pension Fund Global, Eastspring Investments, Amundi Funds, PineBridge Global Funds and Societe Generale, HDFC MF (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Axis MF, UTI MF, Quant MF and Motilal Oswal MF, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website late night on Friday.

As per the circular, the company has allocated 1.78 crore equity shares to 60 funds at Rs 570 apiece, which is the upper end of the price band. This aggregates the transaction size to Rs 1,016 crore.

The Rs 3,395 crore IPO of the Bengaluru-based firm will open for public subscription on July 14 and close on July 16. The price band has been set at Rs 540-570 per share.

Since the IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale, the company will not receive any funds from the issue and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.