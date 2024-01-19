Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 19

Share indices in Asia-Pacific region gained in early trade on Friday, buoyed by overnight gains in tech stocks on Wall Street following positive earning reports from companies.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 559.67 points or 1.58% higher at 36,025.84 as of 6:31 a.m. Japan reported its core consumer price at 2.3% year-on-year in December 2023, from 2.5% in November, marking lowest level since July 2022.

The KOSPI and S&P ASX 200 were trading 1.38% or 0.96% higher respectively as of 6:34 a.m.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co posted better-than-expected profit and revenue for Oct-Dec period, and guided for robust growth in 2024, which sparked hopes for tech stocks recovery, according to media reports.

TSMC's biggest client, Nvidia Corp, a index-heavy stock, gained 1.9% on Friday, supporting the tech stocks' rally.

The Nasdaq 100 index rose 1.47% to settled at all-time high on Friday. The S&P 500 index closed 0.88% higher, while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.54%.

U.S. bond yields climbed on speculation that the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates as the economy shows signs of resilience, according to Bloomberg.

Brent crude was trading 1.57% higher at $79.10 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.01% at $2,023.54 an ounce.

India’s benchmark indices continued their losing rally for the third consecutive session on Thursday, as HDFC Bank Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. dragged after their third-quarter results.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 109.70 points, or 0.51%, down at 21,462.25, while the Sensex ended 313.90 points, or 0.44%, lower at 71,186.86.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 9,901.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 5,977.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 2 paise to close at Rs 83.12 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.