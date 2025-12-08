Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 8

Thirumalai Chemicals: The company said its maleic anhydride unit outage will extend longer than expected. The machinery failure earlier assumed rectification remains unresolved, leading to an estimated Rs 118 crore revenue hit in FY26, while the segment contributed around Rs 235 crore in FY25.

Dynamatic Technologies: The company announced a pact with Dassault Aviation to build the complete rear fuselage for the Falcon 6X, positioned as Dassault’s newest business jet.

Biocon: The company approved raising up to Rs 4,500 crore via QIP across tranches and said it will integrate Biocon Biologics to create a unified global biopharmaceutical platform. It will acquire remaining stakes in Biocon Biologics from Serum, Tata Capital and Activ Pine through a swap of 70.28 Biocon shares for every 100 Biocon Biologics shares, and will also purchase Mylan Inc’s residual stake for USD 815 million. Proceeds from the Rs 4,500 crore QIP will primarily fund the cash component payable to Viatris. The company announced Shreehas Tambe as MD and CEO and Kedar Upadhye as CFO of the combined entity, while current MD and CEO Siddharth Mittal will shift to a group role.

Cochin Shipyard: The company secured a significant European order to build advanced electric ‘TRAnsverse’ tugs.

UNO Minda: The company executed the termination of its joint venture with its German partner Uno Minda Buehler.

MTAR Technologies: The company secured Rs 194 crore in civil nuclear orders forming part of the confirmed Rs 504 crore package for the Kaiga 5 and 6 reactors.

Renaissance Global: The company’s arm Verigold Jewellery FZCO established a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai.

Jayaswal Neco: The company approved raising up to Rs 1,800 crore via NCDs.

Ashiana Housing: The company received an income tax demand of Rs 5.25 lakh related to TDS on lease rentals.

Persistent Systems: The company acquired 100% of Aepona Group through its US arm for EUR 13.87 million.

Bansal Wire: The company said FY22 GST demand has been reduced to Rs 92.90 lakh from Rs 99.62 crore.

HFCL: The company received an order worth Rs 656 crore for supply of optical fibre cables.

ICICI Bank: The company said ICICI Prudential AMC set its IPO price band at Rs 2,061–2,165 per share.

Karur Vysya Bank: The company revised its repo-linked external benchmark rate to 8.55% from 8.80%.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company received an additional Rs 447 crore work order from BMC for a flyover project, taking total project cost to Rs 1,574 crore.

ONGC: The company said its board has reappointed Arun Kumar Singh as chairman and CEO for one more year effective Dec. 7.

ICICI Prudential AMC: The company filed its Red Herring Prospectus on Dec. 5 for the IPO, will offer 4.9 crore shares including 24 lakh shares reserved for ICICI Bank shareholders, with the issue opening on Dec. 12 and closing on Dec. 16, and anchor subscription beginning on Dec. 11.

Infosys: Shareholders approved the merger of its step-down arms Infosys Romania and ProIT S.R.L RO Romania as part of its internal restructuring. The company also received a GST penalty order amounting to Rs 23 lakh.

IndiGo: The company said the article’s claim on flight cuts is inaccurate and that it is steadily restoring operations by reducing cancellations, improving schedules and prioritising customer support, refunds and timely updates with airport partners. Cancellations have dropped below 850 flights. The company said it is restoring stability by rebooting operations, scaling flights back to 1,500 today, re-establishing over 95% of its network and working to rebuild customer trust.

Landmark Cars: The company said it has received approval from BYD India to open a showroom and a workshop in Pune.

Tata Teleservices: The company received two demands from the Department of Telecommunications in Maharashtra, including penalties of Rs 29.3 lakh and Rs 4.4 crore for alleged non-compliance with subscriber verification norms.

CreditAccess: The company said its board will meet on Dec. 10 to consider a fundraise through bonds.

Emmvee Photovoltaic: The company said its arm Emmvee Energy has paid Rs 212 crore for land allotment in Karnataka for a 6 GW integrated solar module and cell manufacturing facility.

Hindustan Zinc: The company received a GST demand of Rs 19.59 lakh for FY22.

SPML Infra: The company said its JV has secured a Rs 207 crore order under the Jal Jeevan Mission to augment water supply in Rajasthan.

Symphony: The company said the NCLT has dismissed its plea related to share rectification.

Omaxe: The company received RERA approval valid till June 2030 for its commercial and residential project in Punjab.

NBCC: The company concluded an e-auction of 175 residential units in Noida with total sales of nearly Rs 485 crore.

Punjab National Bank: The company received a Rs 15.4 crore penalty order from the SAFEMA Appellate Tribunal.

Mukka Proteins: The company said its JV, in which it holds 76%, has won a Rs 475 crore order for scientific treatment of legacy leachate from the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management department.

Punjab National Bank: The bank cut its repo-linked lending rate to 8.10% from 8.35%, while keeping MCLR and base rate unchanged.

India Pesticides: The company received approval for registration of a herbicide formulation in Serbia.

Sasken Technologies: The company received a GST demand order of Rs 20.75 crore including interest and penalty.

Apeejay Surrendra Park: The company received a GST penalty of Rs 33.1 lakh for FY22.

Vedanta: The company received a GST penalty of Rs 19.6 lakh due to ineligible input tax credit for FY22.

Bajaj Healthcare: The company said the Gujarat High Court has quashed its GST demand order dated Oct. 29, 2024.

RailTel Corporation: The company was appointed by the MEA as the project implementing agency for procuring 2,000 AI-enabled laptops valued at an estimated Rs 14.4 crore.

Info Edge: The company said PB Fintech has allotted 2.99 crore shares representing 6.5% equity to it, taking its total holding to 12.43%.

Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Adani Skills and Education.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products: The company has signed a domestic selling and marketing agreement with Green Agrevolution (DeHaat) to distribute agri-inputs through its network with no upfront payment and potential meaningful revenue contribution.

Medplus Health Services: The company’s arm’s store has received a 25-day drug licence suspension under the Drugs and Cosmetics rules, with an estimated revenue impact of about Rs 5.87 lakh.

Authum Investment and Infrastructure: The company has allotted 40 lakh NCRPS worth Rs 400 crore to its promoter Mentor Capital on a private placement basis.

Fino Payments Bank: The Reserve Bank of India granted in-principle approval to the bank for its conversion into a small finance bank. This is the first payments bank to transition to a small finance bank. Fino Payments Bank applied for a small finance bank licence in Oct.–Dec. 2023.

Dabur India: Received BSE’s no adverse observations for its merger with Sesa Care.

Shriram Finance: Appointed Parag Sharma as the new MD and CEO.

IOL Chemicals and Pharma: Received EDQM approval for its minoxidil API for hair-loss treatment.

CEAT: The company received board approval to raise up to Rs 250 crore via NCDs.

Religare Enterprises: The company received approval to allot 19.86 lakh shares worth Rs 35 crore on warrant conversion.

Stanley Lifestyles: The company received approval appointing Abhijeet Sonar as CEO of its retail arm.

Choice International: Allotted 79.88 lakh shares for Rs 179.72 crore, including 66.67 lakh to Plutus Wealth and 13.21 lakh to Soansrishti Properties.

Apollo Tyres: The company received a Madras High Court order cancelling the Rs 279.1 crore GST demand.

Niva Bupa, Star Health: Reported strong growth in Nov.

Bank of India: Cut repo-based lending rate by 25 basis points to 8.1%.

Quess Corp: The board promoted Lohit Bhatia to CEO effective Jan. 1, 2026. The board appointed Guruprasad Srinivasan as ED effective Jan. 1, 2026 and appointed Neeraj Jain as CFO.

Apollo Tyres: The Madras High Court quashed proceedings in the case initiating a tax demand of Rs 279 crore and dropped the demand.

Biocon: The company’s arm received USFDA tentative approval for carbidopa and levodopa capsules, indicated for treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Supreme Petrochem: Manufacturing operations at the Chennai plant were temporarily stopped after water entered the premises, resulting in flooding.

NTPC: The company’s arm NTPC Green incorporated its JV company Chhattisgarh NTPC Green Energy.

Linde India: Neeraj Kumar Jumrani resigned as CFO effective Feb. 15, 2026.

GR Infraprojects: Executed a pact for a Rs 290 crore project to construct the Giridih bypass road in Jharkhand.

BLS International: The company’s arm acquired 100% stake of BLS International LLC in the Republic of Armenia.

Authum Investment and Infra: Incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Authum Foundation.

Panorama Studios International: Received worldwide theatrical and non-theatrical rights of a Malayalam-language film tentatively titled Drishyam 3.

PC Jeweller: Received approval from the UP government to onboard as a franchise brand on the CM-YUVA Portal.

Torrent Pharma: Acquired 1,317 shares of J.B. Chemicals and Pharma in an open offer at Rs 1,639.18 per share.

Zen Technologies: Received a Rs 120 crore order from the Defence Ministry to set up India’s first combat training node in Madhya Pradesh.

Hubtown: The company got board approval to issue 1.4 crore shares to non-promoters.

Jubilant Foodworks: The company’s tax demand was cut to Rs 190 crore from Rs 216 crore.

Angel One: The company said a Cloudflare glitch affected web access, but mobile apps ran normally.

Reliance Infra: The company said operations are normal and that ED-attached assets belong to Reliance Comm, which has not been part of the group since 2019.

ONGC: The board approved re-employment of Arun Kumar Singh as chairman for a further one year.

Aditya Vision: A fire incident occurred at one of the company’s warehouses in Bihar and operations were temporarily disrupted.

Reliance Power: The company said the enforcement directorate has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against it and its subsidiaries in the SECI bank-guarantee matter, naming Reliance NU BESS, Rosa Power Supply, Manoj Bhaiyasaheb Pongde and other third parties.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures : The company updates on Groww platform outage was caused by a global Cloudflare glitch, services are fully restored, and there is no material impact

Krishana Phoschem: The company has signed a selling and marketing pact with Green Agrevolution for distributing agri-inputs through DeHaat’s network and expects meaningful revenue contribution from the arrangement.

Delhivery: The company has completed successful testing of an autonomous logistics drone in Deoria, enabling faster high-speed rural connectivity.

Ola Electric: The company said it has begun mass deliveries of vehicles powered by its 4680 Bharat Cells.

Sai Silks: The company has opened its 75th store under Kanchipuram Varamahalakshmi Silks format, located at Mysore.

Travel Food Services: The company updates that CBI has filed an FIR alleging irregularities in the 2012–13 Chennai and Kolkata airport F&B tenders, naming two erstwhile subsidiaries now merged into the company.

Medplus Health : The company’s arm has received a two-day drug-license suspension under the Drugs & Cosmetics rules, with an estimated revenue impact of about Rs.0.87 lakh.

P N Gadgil Jewellers: The company has opened a new store at Kankarbagh Main Road, Patna, Bihar. Total number of stores now stands at 65.