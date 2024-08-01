Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 1

qUS stocks experienced a strong rebound, driven by a rally in struggling chipmakers and increased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. After a selloff that nearly pushed the Nasdaq 100 into correction territory, the tech-heavy index surged 3%.

The S&P 500 as of 12:38 p.m. rose 1.57%, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 2.63%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.68%.

Brent crude was trading 2.71% lower at $80.76 a barrel. Gold rose 0.62% to $2,425.65 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the fourth consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting later in the day.

Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 93.85 points, or 0.38%, at 24,951 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 285.94 points, or 0.35%, higher at 81,741.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,462.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth session and bought equities worth Rs 3,366.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.73 against the US dollar.