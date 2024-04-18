Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 18

The US bond market remained under pressure, with traders sifting through a slew of remarks from Federal Reserve speakers on speculation that policymakers will be in no rush to cut rates, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.32% and 0.01%, respectively, as of 10:57 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.12%.

Brent crude was trading 0.10% higher at $90.19 a barrel. Gold fell 0.08% to $2,381.47 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiment. The indices were dragged by banks and information technology stocks, especially Infosys Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 124.6 points, or 0.56%, lower at 22,147.9 and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 456.1 points, or 0.62%, to close at 72,943.68.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers on Tuesday for the third consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,468.09 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,040.38 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 9 paise to close at Rs 83.54 against the US dollar.