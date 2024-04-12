Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 12

Most share indices in Asia-Pacific region were trading lower as back-to-back strong economic data from the US compelled market participants to pull back their bets on rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 191.50 points or 0.49% higher at 39,634.13, and the S&P ASX 200 was 28.80 points or 0.37% lower at 7,784.80 as of 06:37 a.m. The KOSPI index was trading 11.30 points or 0.42% down at 2,695.66 as of 06:37 a.m.

Benchmark indices on Wall Street rebounded on the back of technology stocks rallying. The Nasdaq 100 index ended 1.65% higher as of Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.74% higher, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled flat.

Brent crude was trading 0.40% higher at $90.14 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.55% at $2,385.46 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was 34.5 points or 0.15% lower at 22,680.50 as of 6:42 a.m.

India's benchmark equity indices ended at an all-time closing high on Wednesday, after extending gains in the last hour of trade. The NSE Nifty 50 also hit an intraday high of 22,775.70 points and the S&P BSE Sensex crossed the psychologically crucial mark of 75,000.

The Nifty closed 111.05 points, or 0.49%, higher at 22,753.80 and the Sensex ended 354.45 points, or 0.47%, up at 75,038.15.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,778.2 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 163.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 13 paise to close at Rs 83.19 against the US dollar.