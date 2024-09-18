Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 18

Asia-Pacific share indices rose early Wednesday as traders await the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee's policy decision, due to be released later today.

The Nikkei 225 rebounded Wednesday, and was trading 243.24 points, or 0.67% higher at 36,446.46 as of 06:28 a.m. On Tuesday, the Japanese yen declined against the dollar, which supported the country's stocks and turned the outlook for the export oriented country positive, Bloomberg reported.

The Kospi and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.13% and 0.08% higher, respectively.

US stocks ended with little gains on Tuesday as the FOMC started its two-day policy meeting. Traders are still divided about the quantum of rate cut from the US rate-setting panel.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.03% and 0.20% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04% lower.

November contract of brent crude was trading 0.08% lower at $73.06 per barrel as of 06:36 a.m. Gold was trading 0.17% higher at $2,573.88 as of 06:37 a.m.