Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 16

Markets in Australia gained on Monday while traders parsed economic data that came from China over the weekend. They also await the Federal Reserve's policy outcome this week.

The S&P ASX 200 was trading 0.50% higher at 8,139.40 as of 06:19 a.m. Markets in Japan, South Korea, and Mainland China are closed on Monday.

China's factory output, consumption, and investment slowed more than expected in August, highlighting a further slowdown in the world's second largest economy, Bloomberg reported. Moreover, unemployment rate hit a six-month high in China.

The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a 25 basis-point rate cut after its two-day policy meeting on Sept 18. Market participants will be assessing comments from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell to get clues about the future course of monetary policy.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.54% and 0.65% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.72% on Friday.

Brent crude was trading 0.06% higher at $71.65 a barrel. Gold rose 0.16% to $2,581.88 an ounce as of 06:25 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.11% or 28 points higher at 25,445.00 as of 06:31 a.m.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended Friday's session in loss as Reliance Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd. dragged. However, the Indian benchmark stock indices recorded the most weekly gains since June end.

The Nifty ended 32.40 points or 0.13% lower at 25,356.50 and the Sensex settled 71.77 points or 0.09% lower at 82,890.94.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,364.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day of selling and bought equities worth Rs 2,532.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency strengthened by 7 paise to close at 83.90 against the US dollar.