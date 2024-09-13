Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 13

US stocks were trading mixed on Thursday after volatile trading on Wednesday, as traders assessed economic data following unexpected inflation readings last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased early gains and fell by 0.15%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.08% and 0.27%, respectively, as of 11:26 a.m. EDT.

Brent crude was trading 2.78% higher at $72.57 a barrel. Gold rose 1.39% to $2,546.80 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices ended at fresh closing highs on Thursday as markets rose sharply in the last hour of trade, led by rallies in metal, auto, and banking stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 470.45 points or 1.89% higher at 25,388.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,439.55 points or 1.77% higher at 82,962.71, recording new highs.

Foreign portfolio investors recorded the second-highest single-day buying of Indian equities so far in 2024 on Thursday. The investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 7,695 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day of buying and offloading equities worth Rs 1,800.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency settled flat against the US dollar at 83.9650 on Thursday.