Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 13
US stocks were trading mixed on Thursday after volatile trading on Wednesday, as traders assessed economic data following unexpected inflation readings last month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased early gains and fell by 0.15%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.08% and 0.27%, respectively, as of 11:26 a.m. EDT.
Brent crude was trading 2.78% higher at $72.57 a barrel. Gold rose 1.39% to $2,546.80 an ounce.
India's benchmark equity indices ended at fresh closing highs on Thursday as markets rose sharply in the last hour of trade, led by rallies in metal, auto, and banking stocks.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 470.45 points or 1.89% higher at 25,388.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,439.55 points or 1.77% higher at 82,962.71, recording new highs.
Foreign portfolio investors recorded the second-highest single-day buying of Indian equities so far in 2024 on Thursday. The investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 7,695 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day of buying and offloading equities worth Rs 1,800.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency settled flat against the US dollar at 83.9650 on Thursday.
Stocks to Watch
SBI Card: The company to consider raising up to Rs 9,000 crore via NCDS.
BPCL: The company approved Rs 1,138 crore capex for pipeline expansion projects.
Patanajali Foods: Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Parivahan to sell up to 1.1 crore shares in Patanjali Foods at Rs 1,815 per share, indicating a 6% discount to the current market price.
HG Infrastructure: The company received an order worth Rs 716 crore from Central Railway.
HPL Electric: The company received an order worth Rs 144 crore for the supply of smart meters and conventional meters.
ONGC: ONGC Petro has allotted shares worth Rs 6,107 crore to the company. The company’s shareholding in OPaL increased to 91.2% from 81.3%.
IRCTC: LIC increases stake in IRCTC to 9.3% from 7.3% over two years.
Panacea Biotech: US DFC committed a $20 million loan to the company for expansion.
Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy and Tata Motors sign a MoU for 200 fast-charging stations for electric commercial vehicles.
Intellect Design: The company introduced eMACH.ai for Sri Lanka Financial Landscape.
Route Mobile: The company’s non-retail portion of OFS received demand of 1.38 times.
BPCL: The company approved JV Pact with Sembcorp Green Hydrogen for renewable energy, green hydrogen and approved JV Pact with GPS Renewables for compressed biogas.
BLS International: The company acquired UAE-based citizenship for $31 million (Rs 260 crore) via arm.
HCL Tech: The company completed acquisition of France-based Zeena for EUR 23.9 million software company.
SBI: S&P Global affirms credit rating at 'BBB-', to company while outlook remains positive.
Zee Entertainment: NCLT approved the settlement pact with Sony India.
CESC: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Redgaint Renewable Power Energy.
Power Grid: The company gets a letter of interest for an interstate transmission system in Gujarat.
IPO Offering
P N Gadgil Jewellers: The public issue was subscribed to 59.41 times on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (136.85 times), non-institutional investors (56.09 times) and retail investors (16.58 times).
Western Carriers (India): The company will offer its shares for bidding on Friday. The price band is set from Rs 163 to Rs 172 per share. The Rs 492.88 crore IPO issue is a combination of a of a fresh issue for Rs 400 crore and a rest offer for sale. The company raised 147.8 crores from anchor investors.
Block Deals
PNB Housing: Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) Limited sold 16.22 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 1097.3 apiece, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte.- Odi bought 0.92 lakh shares (0.04%) at Rs 1097.3 apiece; the Government of Singapore bought 13.16 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1097.3 apiece; and the Monetary Authority of Singapore bought 2.13 lakh shares (0.08%) at Rs 1097.3 apiece.
Bulk Deals
EPL: Ashok Goel Trust sold 88 lakh shares (2.76%) at Rs 243.18 apiece.
Honasa Consumer: Fireside Ventures Investment Fund sold 65.83 lakh shares (2.03%), PEAK XV PARTNERS INVESTMENTS VI sold 1.23 crore shares (3.81%), Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund. India Annex Fund sold 28.71 lakh shares (0.89%), Sofina Ventures S.A. sold 60.15 lakh shares (1.86%), Stellaris Venture Partners India sold 45.30 lakh shares (1.4%) at between Rs 495.3 and 496.12 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company bought 28.78 lakh shares (0.89%), and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 24.17 lakh shares (0.75%) at Rs 495 apiece.
Insider Trades
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 13.32 lakh shares on Sept. 12.
Pidilite Industries: Promoter Neerav Parekh sold 47,747 shares on Sept. 11.
Salasar Techno Engineering: Promoter Shikar Gupta sold 2 lakh shares on Sept. 12, while Promoter Tripti Gupta sold 1 crore shares. Promoter Tripti Gupta sold 10 lakh shares on September 10.
Pledge Share Details
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: Promoter Yatin Sanjay Gupte created a pledge for 9.25 lakh shares on Sept. 12.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record AGM: Krsnaa Diagnostics, Ami Organics, Landmark Cars, Amines & Plasticizers, Fedbank Financial Services, BEML, Precision Wires, Sunflag Iron & Steel, Jagran Prakashan, HBL Power, Arihant Superstructures.
Ex/record dividend: Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, CCL Products, Precision Wires, HUCO, HBL Power, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Ami Organics, and Landmark Cars.
Ex/record split: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
Price Band Change from 10% to 5%: Panacea Biotec.
Moved into of short-term ASM Framework: Prism Johnson,
Moved out of short-term ASM Framework: Bhageria Industries, Globus Spirits, J.G. Chemicals.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Kotak Mahindra Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 18.
Glan Pharma: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 13.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 18 and 19.
TBO Tek: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 17.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures up by 1.61% to 25,339 at a discount of 50 points.
Nifty September futures open interest up by 11.37%.
Nifty Bank September futures up by 1.16% to 51,715.85 at a discount of 56.55 points.
Nifty Bank September futures open interest down by 10.4%.
Nifty Options Sept. 12 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 26,000 and maximum put open interest at 24,500.
Bank Nifty Options Sept. 18 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 54,000 and maximum put open interest at 49,000.
Securities in ban period: Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Balramur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Granules, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed flat against the US dollar on Thursday as the market participants awaited inflation data to be released.
The rupee closed little changed at Rs 83.96 after opening at Rs 83.97 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The domestic currency had closed at Rs 83.98 on Wednesday.
Research Reports
