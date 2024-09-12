ADVERTISEMENT
Oil And Gas Prices Update - Bearishness Creates Margin Advantage: ICICI Securities
Gas supply globally to rise; softer prices positive for Indian gas players, says the brokerage.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT