Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Over 600 Points Down; Nifty Struggle To Pare Losses Further
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Over 600 Points Down; Nifty Struggle To Pare Losses Further

The Nifty Midcap 150 and The Sensex Smallcap 250 outperformed benchmark indices. Track live updates on Indian markets here on June 13.

13 Jun 2025, 01:02 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
In Indian markets bearish mood prevailed on domestic plane crash tragedy and rising geopolitical tensions. (Photo: Freepik)
The Nifty 50 gained 200 points from day's low, and the Sensex gained over 600 points from day's low.

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Worst Friday The 13th In Over Nine Years

Friday the 13th has been a day of mixed movements for India's benchmark equity indices over the last few years. Today, however, is likely to be at the worst end of the spectrum in recent years. Nifty and Sensex are set for their worst Friday the 13th losses in over nine years, according to data compiled by NDTV Profit.

Find out more details here.

Stock Market Today: IndusInd Bank Teams Up With IIM Lucknow To Boost Innovation

IndusInd Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with the IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre. This collaboration aims to foster innovation-driven entrepreneurship by providing support and resources to budding entrepreneurs.


Stock Market Live Update: Kernex Microsystem Gets Orders Worth Rs 311 Crore From Southern Railways 

Kernex Microsystems Ltd. received orders worth Rs 311 crore from Southern Railways for Kavach Systems, the exchange filing said.


Stock Market Today: HCLTech To Boost Entrepreneurship & Vocational Education  

HCLTech Ltd's HCLFoundation signs MoUs with Tamil Nadu Govt to boost entrepreneurship & vocational education, the exchange filing said.


RPP Infra Projects Gets Orders Worth Rs 283 Crore 

RPP Infra Projects received orders worth Rs 283 crore, the company said in the exchange filing.


Stock Market Today: South Asia Growth Fund Reduces Stake In Premier Energies 

South Asia Growth Fund II Housing reduced stake to 5.6% from 11.1%, earlier, Premier Energies said in an exchange filing.



























