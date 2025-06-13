Iran-Israel Tensions: Indian Oil, Asian Paints, IndiGo & More — Stocks Likely To Be Impacted

The escalating tensions between Israel and Iran could just put the Strait of Hormuz back in global spotlight and this time the biggest worry would be on the impact of supply chain issues for key crude oil producer countries.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, stands as one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.

Over the years, Iran has repeatedly targeted merchant ships traversing the choke point, and has even threatened to block the Strait in the past.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are heavily reliant on the Strait for nearly all their oil and gas exports.