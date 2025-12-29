Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Flat Open; Coforge, PNB, Bank of India In Focus
Coforge, PNB, Bank of India, GRSE, Mazagaon Dock, Cochin Shipyard among important stocks to watch today.
Punjab National Bank Shares In Focus On Reporting Loan Fraud To RBI
Shares of Punjab National Bank Ltd. are going to be in focus in trade today. The PSU bank has reported a fraud of over Rs 2,000 crore to the Reserve Bank of India against the erstwhile promoters of two entities.
The case involves loan accounts of SREI Equipment Finance Ltd., linked to a fraud amounting to Rs 1,241 crore, and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd., with Rs 1,193 crore. The state-owned bank has fully provisioned for these outstanding amounts, as disclosed in its stock exchange filing.
Coforge Shares In Focus On Mega $2.35 Billion Encora Acquisition Plan
Coforge Ltd. shares are set to be in focus on Monday after the mid-tier IT services company announced its largest-ever acquisition — the purchase of US-based artificial intelligence and digital engineering firm Encora for an enterprise value of $2.35 billion, or around Rs 21,138 crore.
The deal will be funded entirely through a combination of a share swap and an equity raise, marking a bold strategic bet by Coforge to reposition itself as an AI-led technology services player rather than a traditional outsourcing firm.
Stock Picks Today: Coforge, Titan, Stylam Industries And More On Brokerages’ Radar
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on Coforge Ltd., Titan Ltd., Stylam Industries Ltd., Welspun Living, and more ahead of Monday's session.
They have also shared their outlook on the textile, automobile and auto component sectors, alongside broader cross-sector trends.
Stock Market Live Updates: Silver Check
Silver retreated sharply after smashing through $80 an ounce for the first time, with traders taking profits from a record-breaking rally powered by a structural imbalance in supply and demand.
The white metal fell as much as 5% on Monday, after earlier spiking to a record $84 an ounce following five straight days of gains. A weaker dollar and escalating geopolitical tensions have added to the appeal of precious metals during an end-of-year jump to all-time highs for silver, gold and platinum.
Source: Bloomberg
Nifty Today: What F&O Cues Indicate
Nifty December futures down by 0.44% to 26,058 at a premium of 16 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 17.6%.
Nifty Options on Dec 30: Maximum Call open interest at 26,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,000.