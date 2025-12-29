Punjab National Bank Shares In Focus On Reporting Loan Fraud To RBI

Shares of Punjab National Bank Ltd. are going to be in focus in trade today. The PSU bank has reported a fraud of over Rs 2,000 crore to the Reserve Bank of India against the erstwhile promoters of two entities.

The case involves loan accounts of SREI Equipment Finance Ltd., linked to a fraud amounting to Rs 1,241 crore, and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd., with Rs 1,193 crore. The state-owned bank has fully provisioned for these outstanding amounts, as disclosed in its stock exchange filing.

Both companies were resolved through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the supervision of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).