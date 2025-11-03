Business NewsMarketsStock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex Trade Lower; Urban Company, Coal India Decline
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex Trade Lower; Urban Company, Coal India Decline

Catch all the live updates of Nifty 50 and Sensex on Monday here.

03 Nov 2025, 09:39 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to open higher. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to open higher. (Photo: Freepik)
The Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to open lower on Monday. Coal India Ltd. Urban Company Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Azad Engineering Ltd.,among other stocks are in focus
Stock Market Live: Shriram Finance Share Price Gains 

Shriram Finance share price gained over 6% on Monday.

Stock Market Live: Urban Company Share Price Decline 

Urban Company shares price declined on nearly 7% on Monday.

Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex At Glance 

Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex Open Lower

Benchmark indices opened lower on Monday with both Nifty 50 and Sensex trading over 0.20% down


Stock Market Live: Adani Ports Posts Business Update 

  • October Cargo Volume up 6% At 40.2 MMT year-on-year

  • October Containers Volume up 24% year-on-year

  • Oct Logistics Rail Volume up 16% At 60,387 TEUs year-on-year

  • Oct GPWIS Volume up 6% At 1.7 MMT year-on-year

  • Alert: GPWIS Stands For General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme

Source: Exchange Filing









