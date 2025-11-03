ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex Trade Lower; Urban Company, Coal India Decline
Catch all the live updates of Nifty 50 and Sensex on Monday here.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to open lower on Monday. Coal India Ltd. Urban Company Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Azad Engineering Ltd.,among other stocks are in focus
LIVE FEED
Latest First
- Oldest First
Stock Market Live: Shriram Finance Share Price Gains
Shriram Finance share price gained over 6% on Monday.
Stock Market Live: Urban Company Share Price Decline
Urban Company shares price declined on nearly 7% on Monday.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex At Glance
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex Open Lower
Benchmark indices opened lower on Monday with both Nifty 50 and Sensex trading over 0.20% down
Stock Market Live: Adani Ports Posts Business Update
October Cargo Volume up 6% At 40.2 MMT year-on-year
October Containers Volume up 24% year-on-year
Oct Logistics Rail Volume up 16% At 60,387 TEUs year-on-year
Oct GPWIS Volume up 6% At 1.7 MMT year-on-year
Alert: GPWIS Stands For General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme
Source: Exchange Filing
Stock Market Live: These Dividend Stocks In Focus
Stock Market Live: Lloyds Engineering Signs LoA With SAIL's IISCO Plant
Stock Market Live: Stocks In Morgan Stanley's Focus List
Stock Market Live: Gold Price Turns Volatile
US Markets Update: US Stocks Gained To Record High
Asia Markets LIVE: Asian Markets Traded Mixed
LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Gains; BHEL, L&T, SAIL, Fino Payments Bank Shares In Focus
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT