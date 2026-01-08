Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Opening; Tata Steel, LG Electronics, Infosys, Shares In Focus
Tata Steel, LG Electronics, Infosys, HUDCO, Angel One are some of the important shares to watch today.
Dollar Check
The US Dollar index is up 0.03% at 98.510.
Euro was down 0.01% at 1.1675.
Pound was down 0.04% at 1.3455.
Yen was up 0.10% at 156.91.
Stock Market News Live: Major Announcements From Trump-Overnight
On World
Signs order withdrawing US from 66 international organizations
Green light’s bipartisan Russia sanctions bill
On USA
Increases military budget from $1tn to $1.5tn for 2027
Won’t permit dividends, stock buybacks for defense companies
To ban large institutional investors from banning single family homes
On Venezuela
Discussed counter-narcotics policy with Colombian leader Gustavo Petro
Venezuela to purchase only US products with oil revenue
Stock Market News Live: What Happened Overnight?
US job openings slide to 14-month low; hiring weak in November
Job openings decrease 303,000 to 7.146 million in November
US seized Russian oil tankers
US Sec. State Marco Rubio will meet Denmark Government (On Denmark’s offer to discuss Greenland)
Stock Market News Live: Global Check
Asian equities slipped for a second straight session as the recent record-setting rally began to cool. Treasuries held onto gains after advancing in US trading, helped by mixed US economic data.
Shares opened weaker in Japan and South Korea. Both a global equity gauge and the S&P 500 logged their first declines of 2026 on Wednesday.
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:32 a.m. Tokyo time
Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%
Japan’s Topix fell 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Opening
Good morning readers.
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 26,200 early on Thursday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.17% at 26,182 as of 6:49 a.m. indicating a negative start for the Indian markets. This comes as the Asian markets extended decline for a second day as its record-breaking rally lost steam.
In the previous session on Wednesday, the benchmark ended lower for the third consecutive session. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 37.95 points or 0.14% lower at 26,140.75, while the BSE Sensex closed 102.20 points or 0.12% lower at 84,961.14.