What Comes After A Historic Gold Rally And Silver Swing? Experts Weigh In

After delivering outsized returns in 2025, gold and silver are no longer fringe portfolio hedges — they are increasingly being discussed as core holdings. The sharp rally has left investors asking whether 2026 will bring consolidation, correction, or another leg higher. Early bulls argue the forces behind gold’s rise are structural, not fleeting.

When gold was hovering near $2,950 nine months ago, Edward Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, and private investor Naresh Katariya publicly flagged the possibility of prices pushing toward $4,000. At the time, the forecast sounded aggressive.

Yardeni says gold’s appeal has strengthened as investors reassess performance elsewhere. "A lot of investors who didn’t do well in 2025 have realised gold was the more stable place to be," he said, pointing to Chinese investors hit by property losses, volatile equity markets and persistent geopolitical risk as fresh sources of demand.