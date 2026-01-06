Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Start; M&M, Waaree Energies, Dabur Shares In Focus
M&M, Waaree Energies, Dabur, Trent, L&T Finance, Axis Bank and KSH International are among some of the stocks to watch today.
- Oldest First
Nvidia Debuts New AI Tools For Autonomous Vehicles, Robots
Nvidia Corp., aiming to extend the reach of its technology, announced a group of AI models and tools designed to speed the development of autonomous vehicles and power a new generation of robots.
The company unveiled a vehicle platform called Alpamayo that allows cars to “reason” in the real world, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said Monday during a presentation at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.
Potential users can take the Alpamayo model and retrain it themselves, Nvidia said. The free offering is aimed at creating vehicles that can think their way out of unexpected situations, such as a traffic-light outage.
ITC Shares In Focus: What Brokerages Say
Macquarie has downgraded ITC Ltd. to Neutral from Buy and slashed its target price by 34% to Rs 330 from Rs 500, citing the adverse impact of a sharp cigarette tax hike that is likely to weigh heavily on volumes, mix and profitability over the next two years.
ALSO READ
ITC Shares In Focus After Macquarie Downgrades On Sharp Cigarette Tax Hike — Check Revised Target Price
HDFC Bank Shares In Spotlight After ADR Slump Despite Strong Q3 Metrics
HDFC Bank shares are drawing attention after its American Depositary Receipt fell 6.33% to $34.17 on Tuesday. This comes even as India’s largest private sector lender reported robust growth across key business indicators for the third quarter ended December, according to its latest operational update.
Stock Picks Today: ITC, L&T, Maruti Suzuki And More On Brokerages’ Radar
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on Larsen & Toubro, LTI Mindtree, ITC, Emmvee Photo, NSDL and more ahead of Tuesday's session. They have also shared their outlook on banks, NBFCs, pharma, renewables and consumer-facing businesses, alongside broader views on India’s macroeconomic trajectory.
Read the whole story here.
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty's Short-Term Outlook Bullish, Immediate Resistance At 26,350
The Indian equity markets faced volatility in Monday's session fuelled by the United States carrying out a large-scale military strikes against Venezuela on Saturday. Both benchmarks ended the day in losses.
However, analysts project a bullish momentum to sustain in the near-term. Key support levels lie between 26,150 and 26,100, while on the higher side 26,350 and 26,400 are immediate resistance levels, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.