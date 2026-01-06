Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Start; M&M, Waaree Energies, Dabur Shares In Focus

Nvidia Corp., aiming to extend the reach of its technology, announced a group of AI models and tools designed to speed the development of autonomous vehicles and power a new generation of robots.

The company unveiled a vehicle platform called Alpamayo that allows cars to “reason” in the real world, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said Monday during a presentation at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.

Potential users can take the Alpamayo model and retrain it themselves, Nvidia said. The free offering is aimed at creating vehicles that can think their way out of unexpected situations, such as a traffic-light outage.